The importance of a strong, moral father
On this Father’s Day I was reflecting on my own father. He’s been gone now for almost 10 years. He was a simple man. He grew up on a dairy farm with six siblings — three brothers and three sisters.
He was the oldest. He joined the Army before graduating from high school. His family was poor by many standards. In a letter to his parents, asking permission to join the Army, he rationalized that it would help his family out because it would be one less mouth to feed.
In some ways, in some things he did and said, he had little common sense. But in a lot of ways, he had good moral sense. He could be funny; we laughed with him (and at times at him). He could also be tough. He wasn’t perfect; but he was a strong Christian man. He was active in church. He served on the church council. We went to church every Sunday.
At meals my father sat at the head of the table; my sister and two brothers with my mother gathered around with my older brother at the other end of the table. My dad would say the blessing. If we kids misbehaved my father would take his butter knife by the blade and shake the handle at us and threaten to knock us on the back of the head. I don’t remember any of us ever actually getting hit.
He and I did have our differences, especially during my teen years. I remember many heated arguments. It wasn’t until my adult years that I really appreciated my father. I miss him and his good humor. I am so grateful I had him for my father. I would not be the man I am today without his influence.
We need to realize how important a strong moral father is to the growth of our children. I pray all the fathers out there today understand and appreciate that.
Where is our democracy?
While driving my car to our post office I was surprised to be driving over rainbow-colored crosswalks in our town center.
I knew I wasn't in Isla Vista, but in our rural township of Los Olivos - where traditional family values hold sway. No one had asked or informed the townspeople if they wanted their streets painted in colors promoting the LBGTQ+ agenda.
I learned that the local chamber of commerce, composed primarily of business owners living outside our town and led by a couple of gay activists, had directed 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann to have the crosswalks quickly and quietly painted. Hartmann clicked her heels and did their bidding, thereby forcing the agenda of a minority of business owners upon the rest of us.
At least our neighboring town's Solvang City Council and the local high school's board got to vote on whether they wanted their crosswalks rainbow-striped - and both voted "No".
This is the kind of "in your face", "down your throat", "whether you like it or not" action that is becoming the norm in California. Where is the people's right to be consulted and heard? Certainly not in this district.
Thankful for Elks Parade memories
Seeing the Elks Parade was a great treat. I remember when I was 17 in 1951 at Santa Maria High School. I was chosen to be baseball queen.
Our group rode in the back of a pickup truck. The baseball captain was Hank Curaza. I saw him last year at a historical gathering.
Next year I would love to be on a horse. Thank you to all those that are involved in this celebration.