Letters to the Editor: There are ways to boost your immune system; Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice

There are ways to boost your immune system
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding ... We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don't touch your face. But, there's more ...
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20 percent of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It's because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that, perhaps for fear of offending powerful animal food industries.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
- Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens
- Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products, and sugar-laden foods
- Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes
- Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Sedrick Mackenzie
Santa Maria
Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice
Andy Caldwell states, “I also believe some media and some politicians ... have irresponsibly whipped up the populace. This has to do with the fact that this year’s ‘regular’ flu has, thus far, been much more deadly than coronavirus.”
He goes on to say “there have been at least 34 million flu illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths. In comparison, here in the United States, as of March 6, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus was 148 with 10 deaths ....” Later in his op-ed he claims, when discussing the 1918 flu pandemic, “... here in America, the likelihood of coronavirus affecting us to this degree is extremely remote.”
Today, March 15, the coronavirus cases are near 3,000 with 60 deaths. Do the math, 20,000 deaths in 34,000,000 cases is a smaller percentage than 60 deaths in 3,000 cases. Forty nine states now have outbreaks of coronavirus and the numbers are exponentially growing. All sports are are being suspended. Testing for coronavirus is way below what is being done in all other countries and Trump has called a National Emergency. In the meantime, this administration has put out lies, false information, and has called it a Democratic hoax. Experts are now saying this pandemic will get worse. People are panicked because of misinformation from the President himself.
Andy Caldwell, seems to be telling us that we should be more concerned about the flu and the locust in Africa. He is not a doctor, not an infectious disease expert, and hopefully will not be a member of Congress. He tells us nothing about what we need to do to protect ourselves from this never before seen coronavirus. A responsible person asking us to send them to Congress would first educate themselves with ways to prevent and contain this pandemic and pass on valuable information to protect ourselves and others.
“Take a coronavirus chill pill” is not valid advice right now when doctors and infectious disease specialists are telling us this will get worse and we need to over-prepare. Andy, much like the POTUS, nobody is heeding your attempt to make us feel safer. God help us.
Nelson Sagisi
Santa Maria