Letters to the Editor: There are ways to boost your immune system; Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice

Sedrick Mackenzie

Santa Maria

Coronavirus 'chill pill' not valid advice

Andy Caldwell states, “I also believe some media and some politicians ... have irresponsibly whipped up the populace. This has to do with the fact that this year’s ‘regular’ flu has, thus far, been much more deadly than coronavirus.”

He goes on to say “there have been at least 34 million flu illnesses, 350,000 hospitalizations, and 20,000 deaths. In comparison, here in the United States, as of March 6, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus was 148 with 10 deaths ....” Later in his op-ed he claims, when discussing the 1918 flu pandemic, “... here in America, the likelihood of coronavirus affecting us to this degree is extremely remote.”