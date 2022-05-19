Time for election integrity
Voters want to know elections are fair and accurate. The Clerk-Recorder Assessor certifies elections, making the position one of the most important on the June 7 ballot. The vote of the citizens comprises our voice in choosing who represents us. Candidate Elrawd MacLearn says, without honest elections, we won’t have honest elected officials.
MacLearn’s nine years of experience working at the election polls, a bachelor of science in biology from UCLA, experience as a planning commissioner for the City of Goleta, and three years working as a county health inspector, uniquely qualify him as Clerk-Recorder Assessor.
Restoration of election integrity to the voting process is his top priority. MacLearn will establish systems to more actively update the voter rolls and to increase the precision of signature verification. Using manual tabulation of paper ballots will eliminate the need for any counting machine that can be hacked.
The incumbent Clerk has been in office for 20 years, with only one term having been contested before now. He has yet to recuse himself from certifying any election in which he himself is a candidate.
When made aware of voter irregularities in the 2020 election, he refused to conduct an audit. In February 2020, a court decision found against him for illegally including two candidates on the ballot for the Santa Ynez Valley Water District, costing the County taxpayers $77,000 in settlement fees.
It's time for change we can trust. Please elect Elrawd MacLearn for County Clerk-Recorder Assessor.
Lisa Sloan
Goleta
Sunscreen for our supervisor
Before new boundaries were drawn following redistricting, Los Alamos was represented by a supervisor who strove to make government work for her constituents. She and her staff listened to our needs and tried to deliver for us. Staff was accessible by phone, email and frequently-scheduled local meetings. In short, they took their roles and responsibilities seriously.
Residents of Los Alamos, as an unincorporated town without our own government, depend more than other jurisdictions on our district supervisor. During the peaks of the COVID pandemic, her office was a continuous source of useful and often critical information, including about vaccine availability. Simply put, we used to be well-served.
Then came redistricting and our district supervisor is now Bob Nelson. For more than a month, no one in his office has answered the phone, or responded to messages or emails. They seem to be motivated by a different philosophy of government, “the less the better”. Where does it end? Good salaries paid to county officials and staff all on extended tax-payer funded vacations? I hear the climate in Hawaii and Bali is delightful now.
As taxpayers, we expect to get our money’s worth. We will be watching … and waiting for the next election.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Leadership that I trust
Dr. Susan Salcido, the incumbent SB County Superintendent of Schools, is a proven leader and champion for both kids and teachers. I have personally worked with Susan multiple times over my 25 years teaching at Righetti High School in both small and large group settings, and her facilitation skills are effective and powerful.
Susan is extremely experienced, having worked her way up through the ranks of our county public schools, wearing almost every “hat” a teacher could wear. At every level, she fought for better education for all of our students in each role she has undertaken. From English teacher, to junior high principal, and into her time as a district level administrator, Susan strives to find the solution that is best for students, especially those who are most vulnerable.
Susan is often seen on campuses throughout the county and her hard work ethic is evident in her personal engagement with all of the stakeholders in education - outreach to parents, finding connections with students, and empowering teachers and community partners to innovate education for a student population that has endured so many obstacles in recent years.
Susan has the expertise to maintain logistical and fiscal leadership in this County Office of Education, which has a huge array of services and programs to be overseen. Serving over 70k young people in 20 school districts across the county, Susan has worked collaboratively to increase access to childcare for families, expanded career and vocational education and maintained strong fiscal leadership.
One of the most important things that Susan has achieved is to increase the accessibility of mental health services for students within the county districts, connecting families to wellness services. Our county educational organization is a large and complex system that requires a steady hand, a clear vision and a strong work ethic to continue to move our county schools toward continuous improvement for all students. Susan Salcido is the candidate who I trust to lead our county schools for the next four years.
Exercise your right to vote!
Jennifer Dolan
Santa Maria
Supporting Susan Salcido for re-election
I am writing in strong support of the re-election of Susan Salcido as Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
Before I retired in 2016, for nearly 25 years I was the Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Santa Barbara. In part, a minister is called to participate in the intersection of faith and public policy, especially where public policy seeks to build a more just society for all persons.
Over these last years, I have watched Susan work tirelessly to bring our community together to strengthen and improve our schools for our students, teachers and administrators in order to build and maintain a fair and just school system. When the pandemic struck, she redoubled her efforts to keep our schools safe and healthy. Our schools are stronger and better because of her leadership.
Sadly, we live in a time when some use fear and misinformation to divide and draw deeper wedges between us. Susan has demonstrated again and again the opposite. She brings people together, she listens carefully, and works to find consensus and common ground. She respects and supports the diversity in our schools. She holds the highest standards for her staff and herself. Aren’t these qualities we want for our children and schools?
I enthusiastically ask you to consider voting to re-elect Susan as our Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
Rev. Mark Asman
Rector Emeritus
Trinity Episcopal Church
Santa Barbara