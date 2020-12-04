Letters to the Editor: Time to grow up; Trump acceptance clarifies neo-civil war tactics; Fox misinformation news damaging nation

Time to grow up
In response to the commentary by Ralph Bush, I would like to say, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, put on your big-boy panties and grow up.
Gloria Mulder
Santa Maria
Fox misinformation news damaging nation
This past week’s letters to the editor are perfect examples of the damage Fox misinformation news is doing to our great nation. One writer expresses concern over us becoming a socialist nation like Venezuela, another laments that 98% of election coverage is liberal garbage, still another rants that states certifying election results is a coup. This is crazy talk.
Fox’s misinformation is well sourced. Google Fox Effect and you’ll see how Roger Ailes turned Fox into a fear and hate-based propaganda machine. He determined that research and facts are boring compared with fear-mongering, Bible-thumping and race-baiting, making honest debate impossible. These recent letters show what it does to cognitive reasoning.
Trump is not only a horrible president, he’s a despicable human being. He’s a coward and a fraud. He lies like other people breathe. He takes pleasure in destroying the lives of those who oppose him. He calls asylum seekers terrorists, rapists and drug dealers, and soldiers killed in action suckers and losers.
He praises vicious dictators and opposes our democratic allies. He’s politicized the DOJ and the Supreme Court. He wants to imprison Hillary, Biden and Obama. He and his family stole from his own charity. He’s under investigation for tax fraud and bank fraud. His lack of leadership on the pandemic has led to more than 277,000 deaths, at least half of which could have easily been avoided.
At least 700 COVID deaths have been directly attributed to attending Trump rallies. Fox legal analyst and current Trump lawyer Joe DiGenova recently called for the execution of Chris Krebs and Dr. Fauci had to hire security for him and his family due to death threats.
Fox misinformation news is the network of choice for Trump supporters, alternate fact believers, science and climate change deniers, white supremacists, and QAnon supporters. It’s the go to source for people who think the pandemic is a hoax and wearing protective masks is a violation of civil liberties.
We are a nation hurting and divided, but we’re not going to get better until we get back to accepting real facts and well-researched, definitive science.
Ken Forman
Santa Maria
Trump acceptance clarifies neo-civil war tactics
Trump’s success in pursuit of civil war was clarified by 74 million voters accepting his selfish, anti-patriotic leadership with hostile reaction and refusal to accept his loss!
America’s division has increased over recent years since McConnell vs. Obama. But Trump has taken this to another level with his hateful divide and attacks on our own people, institutions, values and democracy resulting in death threats on leaders of both sides.
For these, he should be considered a traitor in betraying our trust and violating his oath. Why do so many enablers, Trumpists, hate America in support of this?
COVID has been politicized, even weaponized, by Trump as he allowed the virus to take root by 1) ignoring Obama planning, DOD drill warnings in 2019, and our INTEL in December 2) lying/deception, as to Woodward on Feb. 6 3) failing to respond, even now, in lack of national planning with insufficient testing and supplies 4) withdrawing from an active roll – like now.
Selfish Trumpists continue to spread COVID by defying CDC guidelines resulting in more than 270,000 killed, now 2,000 per day, and 13.7 million injured, many seriously/permanently, in losing this war.
The election only confirmed the scope of Trump’s neo-civil war in contrast to Biden’s pre-Thanksgiving Day address vs. Trump’s continued attack on our democracy, such as the election system. Biden seeks unity, as the “U” in U.S.A., along with other traditional American values, our previous strength.
Trump’s hostile attacks will continue after Jan. 20. As President of our new Confederacy (POTC, as Jefferson Davis), Trump will challenge POTUS (Union) Biden. McConnell is ready and willing to lead obstruction in the Senate. So, when will Trump’s causing of current death threats go to open war?
Donald Jones
Santa Maria
