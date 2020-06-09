Letters to the Editor: Traffic control needed on Black Road; Better off now?; COVID-19 response racially politicized

Traffic control needed on Black Road
I read about the crash at the intersection of W. Main Street and Black Road killing two and injuring four people Friday.
I just moved to Guadalupe six months ago and know that the eight miles of road between Guadalupe and Santa Maria has heavy traffic and only one stop light at the school and one stop sign at Simas Road.
I believe it is past time to either erect four-way stop signs or a stop light at this intersection to prevent another tragedy. The City of Santa Maria needs to take this seriously as so many new homes are slated to be built in Guadalupe.
Pauline Cook
Guadalupe
Better off now?
One-hundred thousand dead. Unemployment at 20%. Trump's team just tear gassed a peaceful protest so he could hold a Bible in the air in front of a church that didn't want him. The U.S. military called in against American citizens.
Are we better off now than we were four years ago?
Michael Guista
Nipomo
COVID-19 response racially politicized
Recently a group of health and medical colleagues wrote an open letter to express their concern that protests against racism could be shut down because of COVID-19 health concerns. Many of the letter writers are from the University of Washington. The letter is easily found on the internet.
The letter, with 1,200 signatures, focused on techniques to reduce harm to thousands of people protesting racial injustice. “In addressing demonstrations against white supremacy, our first statement must be one of unwavering support for those who would dismantle, uproot, or reform racist institutions.”
They stated “… this message must be wholly different from the response to white protesters resisting stay-home orders. Infectious disease and public health narratives adjacent to demonstrations against racism must be consciously anti-racist, and infectious disease experts must be clear and consistent in prioritizing an anti-racist message.”
The letter also states “We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators’ ability to gather and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders. Those actions not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives.”
So let’s be clear on what this letter means. Protesting against stay at home orders is “white nationalist” and bad. Protesting racial injustice is good. According to the “health professionals” who signed the letter all the people at the freedom rallies protesting the nonsensical, non-science based stay at home orders in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and San Luis Obispo are to be viewed as supporting “white nationalism”. It’s amazing because we can’t make this stuff up.
Not only is freedom of expression tossed to the garbage pit but the letter signers have demonstrated total intolerance to opinions not their own. One of the real losers here is the scientific and healthcare community. These supposed professionals have openly and racially politicized the community response to COVID-19. How can we trust the “experts” about COVID-19 safety if they are socially biased? It appears we cannot.
Jeffrey Bensen
Lompoc
