Traffic creating safety, noise issues
I have lived on A Street in Lompoc since 1972. I thought it was busy then, but now it's just as if we live on a freeway.
In 1978 there was a sign erected saying "truck route". Well, that was bad enough, although the quantity of trucks was minimal, just servicing our few local businesses, and they were much smaller.
This all changed when a teeny tiny roundabout was installed on Hwy. 246. Very soon, semis were rerouted from Hwy. 101 to A Street.
There are safety issues involved also. Many of these monsters seem to find it impossible to stop at a four-way stop and on A Street, we also have an elementary school. In front of the school there is a crosswalk which takes away a lane.
This leaves us with three county lanes in this locale. Children are at risk here.
Also, the street from North Avenue to College Avenue is in very bad condition. It looks rather like a jigsaw puzzle. We also have very few curb cuts, which creates danger to the disabled who use them.
I regularly see an elderly gentleman who has a small conveyance. He has to go out into traffic, passing parked cars until he reaches my driveway.
Also, many of the semis use Lompoc as a shortcut to Vandenberg to avoid the hill from 101. We are the victims here.
We live with the noise of shrieking brakes, the loss of air quality, and the reduction of our property values.
This all needs to change. A Street, 7th Street and Ocean Avenue are not the garbage bins of Lompoc.
Betty Kronenberg
Lompoc
Thoughtful decisions about COVID critical
Why would anyone take medication intended to treat cattle for parasites? Several people in Arizona did just that and ended up in the hospital.
Perhaps if you are frightened of needles and someone tells you that this pill is just as good as a vaccine you will choose to take cow medicine. We often make choices based on emotions. It’s quick, easy and we usually feel good at the time. Later we usually come up with justification that makes it look like a thoughtful decision.
Emotions are powerful motivators. Many websites and talk shows use emotion when sharing untested health information because more clicks, views and listeners equal more advertising money. To capture an audience, producers serve up increasingly provocative topics, often telling people what they want to hear.
Some people truly believe that they are sharing important insights that others have missed. Those giving medical advice based on a hunch are using the public as guinea pigs. While science sometimes starts with a hunch that is only the beginning.
The fundamental principal of science is that nothing can be trusted. Everything must be proven. Researchers depend on other scientists to find their mistakes. Experimental results are reviewed, published and other scientists must reproduce the results before the data is considered reliable.
That is especially true of medical research which requires studies to be done on large numbers of people over a long period of time. As more information is gathered ideas and theories are changed. At the beginning of the pandemic when little was known about COVID-19 it was recommended that we wipe surfaces with antibacterial agents. After research established that the virus doesn’t survive well on surfaces but is transmitted by respiratory droplets the recommendation changed to emphasize face masks.
A lot of smart people have been fooled by websites dispensing false information because they have a name or web-address similar to a trusted source of information. There is a lot of good and bad information out there. When it comes to COVID-19 it’s important for you to make thoughtful decisions. We are all depending on it.
Molly Machin
Nipomo
Waterfield should wear mask, set example
The police department held a public meeting at the Minami Center last Monday evening.
There are signs on both front doors saying that anyone who enters any public building must wear a mask.
Everyone in attendance did wear a mask over their nose and mouth, except for Councilperson Etta Waterfield.
She sat among others, who were all wearing masks, waiting for the meeting to begin. Oblivious to health concerns, Ms. Waterfield draped her mask across her neck. Her mouth and nose were not covered.
During the meeting Ms. Waterfield wore a mask, but under her nose.
Both the County and the City mandate that masks be worn inside public buildings.
Why does Etta Waterfield believe she is above the law? How can we expect citizens to follow health rules when elected officials do not?
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria