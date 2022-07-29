Treatment of Hancock house disrespectful
I have been in Santa Maria for quite some time now and like to go out exploring the history of the town.
I drove to Rosemary Farms after reading so much about Allan Hancock and what he did for this town. I wanted to see the home that he and his wife Marian shared here.
The family home movie shows them entertaining friends there from decades past, also his railroad that he built and the school of aeronautics.
My question is, why is their home buried behind farm equipment? It sure looks like they aim to keep the public out! What a disservice this is to the Hancocks. Why did the City of Santa Maria treat them this way? It is disrespectful to say the least.
Thank you Shirley, for your dedication to sharing our history
Recently, after several weeks had gone by without seeing my favorite column,
Heart of the Valley by Shirley Contreras, I contacted Shirley to see if she had
retired and was no longer writing. She informed me that she is taking a break due to a health issue.
I thought sending a letter to the editor might be helpful, just to express
appreciation for getting to read her column for the past 20 or 30 years. She really has been faithful to her mission for that long.
Every locality has a fascinating history and getting to find out about ours from such a writer as Shirley, who does such a thorough job of research, is a true gift.
She has written about the movers and shakers of early Santa Maria, going back to when it was known as Central City, honoring citizens who were influential and successful in agriculture, town building, music, sports, aviation, education, science and philanthropy.
Capt. G. Allan Hancock was the most successful in each of those areas. He really was a captain, having earned a license to captain a ship of any tonnage on any sea. I got to meet him once when I was 19 years old!
Shirley also organized a monthly lecture on local history at the Santa Maria Public Library, but the pandemic caused a cancelation.
Feel better soon, Shirley, and thank you for your dedication to sharing our local history with the Times' readers.
Former curator of Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum
Oceano Airport land should be restored
San Luis Obispo County wants to improve the Oceano Airport by adding a lounge bar, more parking, and a bigger campground for its users.
The Oceano Beach Community Association (OBCA) opposes this project. Our county, and Oceano in particular, do not need this airport. We already have an airport 20 miles to the north in San Luis Obispo, and one 25 miles to the south in Santa Maria.
Oceano needs parking for beach users, a vehicles-free beach to support safe and sound businesses, and affordable housing. The Oceano Airport, 58 acres of prime coastal land, only serves two dozen privileged pilots and their expensive toys. It brings no economic benefits to Oceano.
Its facilities, parking, lounge bar, and campground are off limits to Oceano residents. The Oceano Airport is in the floodplain of our designated Coastal Zone and just like the adjacent sewer plant, will have to go eventually.
That land should be restored as wetland with bike and pedestrian trails at the most. Why waste money and energy on a broken object that will eventually end up in the trash? We oppose any improvement to the Oceano Airport and our county's environmentally unjust and unsound use of Oceano’s land.
Oceano Beach Community Association