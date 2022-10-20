TV is still a 'vast wasteland'

In 1961 Newton N. Minow made his first speech as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, This was where he spoke his now famous line, "TV is a vast wasteland”. He criticized television for its endless blood, gore, boredom, commercials and how it fails our children. Yet, in 2022 TV fails everyone, of all ages.

Recently, after watching Real Time with Bill Maher I was disappointed, I wasted an hour and failed to learn anything. I get the same feeling every Sunday morning after watching all the network news shows. NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CNN, PBS, and all the rest, really stink. Not because of their political leanings, but because you don't learn anything. Watch them all, the hosts, government officials, politicians, military and reporters, all have nothing to say, it's a waste of time.

0
0
0
0
0