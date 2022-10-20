TV is still a 'vast wasteland'
In 1961 Newton N. Minow made his first speech as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, This was where he spoke his now famous line, "TV is a vast wasteland”. He criticized television for its endless blood, gore, boredom, commercials and how it fails our children. Yet, in 2022 TV fails everyone, of all ages.
Recently, after watching Real Time with Bill Maher I was disappointed, I wasted an hour and failed to learn anything. I get the same feeling every Sunday morning after watching all the network news shows. NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CNN, PBS, and all the rest, really stink. Not because of their political leanings, but because you don't learn anything. Watch them all, the hosts, government officials, politicians, military and reporters, all have nothing to say, it's a waste of time.
We don't learn why things happen, don't work, or how to solve problems. We just get a lot of good looking, well dressed men & woman, giving us their spin on who's at fault. And by the way, all the new diversity hasn't helped. Short or tall, black, white, Hispanic, male or female, all these people are cut from the same cloth, in fact there interchangeable.
Take some of the top news stores:
What have we learned about inflation? What are the causes, what started it, how do we correct it? How long can we except it to last?
We are racing to go all electric vehicles, yet we know so little about them. What is the real cost to operate an EV? Are they reliable, what about a used EV? How will we dispose of all the old batteries?
What was the Supreme Court's reasoning for allowing abortion in the case of Roe vs. Wade. And what was the recent Supreme Court's reasoning to forbid abortion?
To learn about these subjects maybe we are left to the old fashion way, reading. But be careful, there is a vast wasteland of books and the internet that teach nothing.
Does this go in that bin? Direction sought
Now that we have to be careful sorting what used to be called “trash,” I have had difficulty figuring what goes into which container. I live in Orcutt, just off Bradley and south of Lakeview, county not Santa Maria city.
First, if I buy frozen lasagna, in which container do I put the plastic “pan” it comes in? It’s plastic, but it has a residue of pasta and tomato sauce after I dish it onto a plate.
I can’t use enough water to wash the pan because in the current drought, we have severe water restrictions. So, does the lasagna pan go in the green container, or gray container. The pan is obviously too food-contaminated to go into the blue recycle container.
A similar situation involves plastic chip bags: Potato chips; tortilla chips; pita chips. Same situation as above. I can’t use enough water to get the bags clean so in which container do these bags go?
I could go on, but maybe if I can get an answer to these simple questions, I can figure solutions to other things, like Worcestershire sauce bottles, mustard jars, etc.
Ball endorses Osborne in Lompoc mayor's race
The election is coming up in just a few weeks and our local election is so important! You’ve probably seen former council member Jim Mosby’s signs around town as he attempts to reinvent himself as the “public safety” candidate.
Ironically, this is the same former official who decimated our public safety sector when he was the leading voice of the council majority.
You don’t have to take my word for it, read the 2021 Santa Barbara Grand Jury Report on the Lompoc Police Department titled "Moving Toward a Safe and Proud Community".
It breaks down (in detail) the horrific decisions that led to a big jump in crime and the loss of valuable staff. This report is damning. The decisions to essentially defund public safety (initially led by former Mayor John Linn followed by Jim Mosby) often came down to a 3-2 vote. We are still feeling the impacts.
Mosby is now trying to place the blame for all of these problems on current mayor Jenelle Osborne. Keep in mind that the Lompoc mayor has no special powers. The majority always rules at City Council.
When I was elected over Jim Mosby in 2020 (by almost 20%), a new council majority took shape. This majority has been led by Mayor Osborne. Since the start of 2021, we are almost fully staffed at our police department. And thanks to 5-0 votes on our current budget, and a new cannabis tax on manufacturing, we are starting to see improvements in Lompoc.
In less than two years, the current city council has allocated millions of dollars towards building back our public safety sector. We have a long way to go, but this council has worked extremely well together to achieve these goals.
Jim Mosby is misleading Lompoc residents about public safety. Consider this, if he really was the public safety candidate, why are the Lompoc Police and Fire departments endorsing Jenelle Osborne for mayor?
Even though challenges remain, I'm proud of the direction that we are heading under Mayor Osborne's leadership. I wholeheartedly give her my endorsement.
We need to change direction
You have to agree that Biden and his administration have gotten us into a real mess. An all Republican Congress might help to block any further damage.
They would be able to block any more trillion dollar bills. Their bills to revive oil production and to close the border would probably be vetoed by Biden, and Congress would probably not have the votes to overturn them. But we can help to get an all-Republican Congress by voting for Mark Meuser for senator and Brad Allen for representative.
Restored balance feeding Pismo clam rebound
I would like to offer my understanding on the Pismo clam rebound and provide an alternative to its last great population shrinkage many say was caused by the sea otter return.
Experts seemed puzzled the oldest of the rebound population are 10 years old, being unaware of the history of the South County Water Treatment Plant.
Ten years ago a new operation team was given the contract for operation. The previous company operated the facility using heavy chemical dosage; the new team restored it to its designed biological organism procedure. Within a year I noticed a rebound of the sand crab population along Oceano Beach.
When the sea otters returned this water treatment facility had recently expanded. Its outfall was not long enough to spew waste far enough to leave nearshore waters, thus pollutants found their way to filter feeders. Also, the facility was not designed to process pharmaceuticals, household cleaning chemicals, industrial chemicals, etc.
Sea otters eat more than clams: sea urchins, abalone, mussels, crabs, snails, scallops, fish, barnacles, octopus, worms, and squid. The sea otters remain. The clams are returning. The ignored variant seems to be the waste water treatment processes.
Chumash shell middens exhibit a glaring fact. Sea otters and clams were part of a balanced marine eco system in San Luis Bay for many thousands of years. It went out of balance when sea otters became a furry fashion fad hunted to near extinction. Apparently a new balance is underway.