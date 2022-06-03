Unneeded increase in trash services and costs
“Waste Management” will increase Orcutt-area trash costs for two months of service by 30% starting in July, per the article in the Times' May 27 issue. My bill will go from $52 to $68. Most of this increase appears to be due to “increased residential organics [food wastes] and green waste collection from every other week to every week.”
I have been recycling our food wastes in the yard waste container, and find that very little space is required, thus, I expect that for almost all customers, there is no need for adding pickup every week, instead of the current every two weeks.
All the other added services are not needed by most of us “ ... hire a public outreach specialist to help the county educate customers about the state law, services available and reasons for the rate increases. ... Waste Management and MarBorg both agreed to increase bulky item collections from two to four a year and to continue helping clean up illegally dumped items, curbside household battery collection, a home-generated “sharps” [medical needles] mail-back program, to make extra free pickups following the holidays and conduct free annual paper shredding events.”
“I’m excited about the way the contracts are being enhanced,” said Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. Count me out, probably along with most of my fellow logical customers.
Bill Kleinbauer
Orcutt
Voting for Dr. Susan Salcido
Dr. Susan Salcido is my choice for County Superintendent of Schools. She has managed all facets of the support system to the schools and administration for Santa Barbara County.
Dr. Salcido's honesty, diligence and knowledge of all aspects of our county educational system is vast, from pre-school through high school, the county of Santa Barbara, and includes her constant contact with our state education department.
She is well spoken and visits the schools and teachers in Santa Barbara County. One of her duties is to provide the incarcerated juveniles an education and hopefully a positive future.
Susan provides student academic and enrichment programs such as Santa Barbara County Mock Trial, Author-Go-Round, Battle of the Books, Breakfast with the Authors, Madonnari Italian Street Festival and a Poetry Slam competition.
She has a recognition ceremony for the Teacher of the Year of Santa Barbara County. Susan represents 70,000 students, 60 school districts, charter schools and pre-school centers and our juvenile court system
Her knowledge and her dedication to education has been constant throughout her education and as Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools she has overseen a $100 million dollar budget. She is fiscally responsible and a leader. She represents 4,000 educators, 650 administrators, and 3,000 classified employees.
Her knowledge and experience with Santa Barbara County schools makes Dr. Salcido the most qualified person for the position of Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
Please Vote for Dr. Susan Salcido before or on June 7.
Kathryn Donovan
Santa Maria
Salcido demonstrates clear vision
Dr. Susan Salcido demonstrates a clear vision for the continued betterment of education for all students in the county, a deep respect for educators, and compassion for the needs of children.
As a former school owner and preschool director, I especially appreciate her support of the early childhood education community. Her grace, diligence, experience and acumen serve our county's students and families with excellence now, and will continue to do so into the future. I add my support to her as our county superintendent of schools
Robin Palmerston
Santa Maria