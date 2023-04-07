Use tools responsibly to combat violence
In sorrow across our nation, the latest school killings have resulted in cries as expressed by a recent letter pleading to stop "gun violence."
I think the well intended expression is faulty. Guns are violent.
Knives, hammers, cars, aircraft, arrows, gasoline, poisons, explosives, matches, guns and clubs are non thinking, non emotional objects that have been used for murders, mayhem and destruction.
Whether the janitor who blew up a school with dyamite in a 1930s mass killing, the man who killed about 40 students in China with a knife, the "box cutter" Boeing airliner 9-11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, killing by driving vehilces into groups or the nurses, killing of babies with "Koolaid" at the direction of Jim Jones, and this week the killing of teachers and children in South America with a hatchet, it is not the item but the "tool users" who take the terrible, evil, actions.
In the California of the 1950s we grew up with guns in the pickup window racks, shooting exhibitions in schools and a gun cabinet in the lliving room.
More rules, restictions and regulations on "tools" including guns, that when used by responsible, moral, law abiding citizens can enhance safety, protection and community do not make our schools safer.
Troubled people even in prisons, will have weapons, and use them to harm and kill.
The more that guns for good citizens are regulated and resticted, the more illegal guns will be on the street and used against us.
I suggest that we focus on developing better, more self reliant and armed citizens, who will safely and responsibly use cars, aircaft, knives, fire and guns as tools to build safe famlies, homes and communities.