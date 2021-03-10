Letters to the Editor: We should be praying, not applauding; Thinking about ways to curb federal power

We should be praying, not applauding
A previous letter praised Planned Parenthood and a day of celebrating abortion providers. Seriously? A National Day of Appreciation for Abortion Providers.
Why not just call it a National Day of Legalized Murder? That is exactly what it is … murder. How can anyone “appreciate” our national tragedy and shame by celebrating killing babies? Abortion should never have been legalized. What could possibly be morally “legal” about ending a life? Yes, a life, with a heartbeat, movement, facial features, toes, fingers, and smiles.
We should not be applauding Planned Parenthood. We should be praying for them that they will see the evil in what they are doing and shut their doors. As for the claim that seven in 10 Americans support abortion rights, so what? Does that make it right? You could make the same argument concerning Nazi Germany and the Final Solution or their euthanasia programs.
Were they right? Was it moral? Of course not. America has killed more than 60 million babies since Roe v Wade. That’s about 10 times what the Nazis did. God is not mocked. He declares that in the last days people will call right wrong and wrong right. They will turn their back on Him.
Far more important though is He will turn his back on America. He declares in His word that he will turn them over to a strong delusion. People will become lovers of self and money. Women will lust after women and men after men. That is America today. Do not celebrate this slaughter. Instead pray for this country, its leaders, and our people. Pray for all those babies who have been killed in the name of a woman’s reproductive rights and for all those yet to be terminated.
Suzanne Marie de St. Jean
Santa Maria
Thinking about ways to curb federal power
From a former resident of Santa Barbara County, our founding father James Madison got it wrong.
In the Federalist Papers, Madison argued that states would stop Senate and White House power grabs for numerous reasons: states had direct control over the Senate (their legislatures elected Senators); the power of the federal government was only to be feared in time of war; states had more benefits and jobs to pass out than Washington did; and states had many times Washington’s potential military capacity. Lastly, only a “degree of madness” would incline the federal government to take away state powers.
Since 1913, however, states have been prevented from controlling the Senate by the 17th Amendment. In the era of perpetual war since World War II, the size and power of the federal government has grown monstrously. The true federal workforce, including the military, today is twice the size of the sum of all 50 states' workforces. The national government has taken over much of state benefits policy-making through “pre-emption.” Finally, that “madness” has descended upon the White House and Senate in spades.
We need to think of some new ways to curb federal power.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
