When the man with the gold rules ...
Americans For Prosperity (AFP) super PAC, created for and run by the Koch Brothers Industries, has won again. Americans didn't win, the AFP won.
The Supreme Court of the US ruled the donor transparency laws of California are unconstitutional in a lawsuit filed by AFP. That means large donors to charities or especially political parties need not be identified. Dark money or big money gets to control behind-the-scenes with impunity.
The rich and the minority can continue to control politics and the American people won't be able to find out who is actually in charge. This appears to me that anyone who believes this is a good thing must also believe a monarchy is a better form of government than a democracy.
Americans For Prosperity is only looking out for the Koch family fortunes and don't care about any other Americans. Who was it who said, "When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a bible?" It is me borrowing from many others who foresaw the rise of fascism in Europe decades ago.
Beware America of he who tells you he will protect you from your enemies. Enemies who don't look like you, speak like you, pray like you, act like you, who in reality are just like you with the same wants, dreams and desires. Protecting privacy is one thing, but all Americans have the right to know who our leaders are and what they stand for.
Americans or the minority with the most money? Gambler and former Horseshoe Casino owner Benny Binion said he lived by the Golden Rule. The man with the gold rules. When that happens all the rest of us Americans lose.
Stan Novara
Santa Maria