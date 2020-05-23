Letters to the Editor: Where has civility gone?; Where's our vote?; Not following Mr. Caldwell; Doing the right thing

Richard D. Hall

Santa Maria

Doing the right thing

I write in response to the woman who wrote stridently that "only citizens should get stimulus money."

Have you ever been hungry? Not "when's breakfast?" hungry, but haven't-eaten-anything-in-three-days hungry. Have you ever looked in your refrigerator to find absolutely nothing there? Ever fed your children stale crackers with water over the top because that's all you had?

Have you ever picked strawberries for a living? Harvested any crop? Hoed weeds? It's back-breaking, hard work. From a purely practical standpoint, who will do it if not the much-maligned illegals? You? And will you go to work tired, hungry or sick, because if you don't, you won't have a job? Will you stand in front of a hardware store with a sign "will work for food" in the off season? Go door-to-door looking for yardwork? Sleep on a garage floor with 15 other unwashed people, and pay an exorbitant price for the privelege?