Letters to the Editor: Where has civility gone?; Where's our vote?; Not following Mr. Caldwell; Doing the right thing

Where has civility gone?
The disrespect shown towards President Trump and the office he holds as our President of the United States of America is deeply concerning. This has prompted me to write my first, ever, “Letter to the Editors”.
“America First” should (in my opinion) be the motto of all Americans. I trust President Trump to lead us out of this trying time we are experiencing.
He definitely has my vote on Nov. 3.
Rosalea Greenwood
Lompoc
Where's our vote?
Just when you think things can't get any worse, just look at the state Napolean rulers talking matters into their own hands and the public be damned.
They're cutting their nose off to spite their face. "I'll show you whose the boss, do as I say or suffer the consequences?"
The sanctuary states are a fine example of this, they would rather punish the citizens than obey the rules of law.
As example of their power, the sanctuary state governors threaten to cut school funding if the federal government cuts their funds. Napolean hides his hand in his jacket, where are the state politicians' hands? Out for shady donors?
The biggest folly is, we the citizens didn't get to vote on the most important aspect of our lives. They have taken away our freedom to vote on such an important law.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Not following Mr. Caldwell
We take issue with Andy Caldwell's May 17 article that scolds Gov. Newsom and county supervisors for continuing restrictions that hamper the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Mr. Caldwell, a radio host, declares the emergency is over. Health experts disagree, and warn that lifting restrictions too early could foster an onslaught of new infections.
A glaring example is Texas. That governor lifted bans early, infections soared and May 16 reached a single-day high exceeding 1,800 cases.
Gov. Newsom has worked diligently to obtain masks, gloves and gowns for medical employees. He listens to the experts who caution a second wave of infections may occur.
Gov. Newsom is a leader to follow. Our county supervisors rightly have not followed Mr. Caldwell.
Richard D. Hall
Santa Maria
Doing the right thing
I write in response to the woman who wrote stridently that "only citizens should get stimulus money."
Have you ever been hungry? Not "when's breakfast?" hungry, but haven't-eaten-anything-in-three-days hungry. Have you ever looked in your refrigerator to find absolutely nothing there? Ever fed your children stale crackers with water over the top because that's all you had?
Have you ever picked strawberries for a living? Harvested any crop? Hoed weeds? It's back-breaking, hard work. From a purely practical standpoint, who will do it if not the much-maligned illegals? You? And will you go to work tired, hungry or sick, because if you don't, you won't have a job? Will you stand in front of a hardware store with a sign "will work for food" in the off season? Go door-to-door looking for yardwork? Sleep on a garage floor with 15 other unwashed people, and pay an exorbitant price for the privelege?
Did you know that "illegals" working for a reputable employer have payroll withholding same as you or I? Those who don't are working under the table, for lousy pay and in deplorable working conditions. Do you honestly think that's by choice?
These people are not our enemy. They're the ones who put food on your table, who scrub floors and process chickens and muck out stock pens. They do the dirty work to which most of your "tax paying citizens" would never stoop. The majority are hardworking people whose only "crime" was being born in a country that cannot support them. People who came here hoping for a better life.
Isn't that why your ancestors came?
These people are hungry. Their kids are hungry.
Helping them is not, as you stated, about "buying votes." It's about doing the right thing.
O.P. McKenzie
Nipomo
