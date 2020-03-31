Letters to the Editor: Who said all the angels are in heaven?; Support local, work together in time of need; Custodians doing their jobs well

Who said all the angels are in heaven?
Recently I spent two hospitalizations at Marion Regional Medical Center, one in February and one in March. I was the crab in room 286B and room 214.
I cannot express enough thanks to the nursing staff. They take such good care of their patients. Always there to answer your calls, always there to help and always demonstrating compassion. Marian, without a doubt, is an excellent hospital with excellent doctors, nurses and other staff. I cannot say enough!
By the way, who said all the angels were in heaven?
Margi Hanes
Nipomo
Support local, work together in time of need
Obviously the virus has made a tough economic situation in Lompoc worse. People lost their livelihoods overnight and many people are rightfully worried about the virus itself. Acknowledging the virus does not mean panicking, it means planning.
Look around you when you drive and out your window at home. This is where you live, and while the rest of the state and nation are also in crisis, your experience through this will be right here in Lompoc.
If you can, give. If you need, ask.
Get to know your neighbors on nextdoor or Facebook. As much as possible, don't make it about national politics. Some will have more time on their hands to help, others will have more money to support that, and others will need help. We must realize that helping those right here in our community isn't just the right thing to do, but it will reward us in the end.
Now is the time to get hyper-local. This community will sink or swim based on how well we work together, not how well Congress does.
Buy your necessities from people who live here. Order meals and coffee for takeout and cannabis and wine for pickup. Shop locally owned grocery stores if you do leave the house. If you order Instacart and have the ability to tip your delivery person well, do it. Order what you can from local vendors and artists, many of whom will take phone or web orders. Support a local farm stand or sign up for a CSA box.
When we all come outside again let's build from this network of local strength to do better for the future of Lompoc's citizens and its economy.
Angela Bacca
Lompoc
Custodians doing their jobs well
I am the lead custodian at La Canada Elementary. The statement made by Chris Neel is incorrect. Since our school is handling the daycare for health and first responders, I can tell you we have been trained to sanitize every room that is being used. We are following the guidelines that the CDC recommends. I am the custodian on the front page. I am 65 and have COPD. I would not be there if I felt we did not have the proper training. We have been given the proper training and equipment to do the job and we are sanitizing everything in those rooms and the playground equipment daily.
Our staff has worked tirelessly to achieve the standards required by the CDC. I believe that the District has done an excellent job preparing us to meet the task at hand. I also feel that there is more to this than one custodian's opinion. The other schools don’t have children on campus as of now, so they are cleaning the schools with the same cleaners as we are.
Edwin Bednarczyk
Lompoc
