Letters to the Editor: Who said all the angels are in heaven?; Support local, work together in time of need; Custodians doing their jobs well

Who said all the angels are in heaven?

Recently I spent two hospitalizations at Marion Regional Medical Center, one in February and one in March. I was the crab in room 286B and room 214.

I cannot express enough thanks to the nursing staff. They take such good care of their patients. Always there to answer your calls, always there to help and always demonstrating compassion. Marian, without a doubt, is an excellent hospital with excellent doctors, nurses and other staff. I cannot say enough!

By the way, who said all the angels were in heaven?

Margi Hanes

Nipomo

Support local, work together in time of need

Obviously the virus has made a tough economic situation in Lompoc worse. People lost their livelihoods overnight and many people are rightfully worried about the virus itself. Acknowledging the virus does not mean panicking, it means planning.

Look around you when you drive and out your window at home. This is where you live, and while the rest of the state and nation are also in crisis, your experience through this will be right here in Lompoc.