Why not UFOs?
Regarding recent news about UFO reports to be released soon, why is it so difficult to think that the UFOs, or in today’s word-twist “unidentified aerial objects”, observed over the past 70-plus years could be visitors from another planet? A little over 50 years ago, humans first set foot on a spatial object not Earth. We landed men on the moon.
We need to face the possibility that humans are not the most advanced creatures in the universe. I find it possible, perhaps unlikely, that we have been visited by beings from some other planet.
I’m often reminded of a line from Star Trek. After the crew would discover a planet somewhere “out there” they would send a small team to check out the place and its inhabitants. Often after spending a short time on the planet, the team would return to their ship. Following debriefing, the captain would say something like, “Make a note in the log to have a crew return here in a few thousand years. At present, these people are not sufficiently advanced to accept our presence.”
Perhaps a few of the UFOs we’ve seen over the last 70-plus years have been occupied by creatures far more advanced than we are, and they are merely checking to see if we are advanced enough to talk to.
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Highway safety measures would deter crashes
I am high school student that has read about the horrifing and tragic event that happened last week on June 4. I am writing to lead your focus to what I belive is an absence of attention towards the motorcycle and vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 101 in Los Alamos. Any accident could have been avoided by taking the correct and precise safety measures. This accident should have gotten more attention and I believe that we should take more precautions to avoid future accidents.
Every person has a family that are waiting for them to arrive home safe and sound. No family member would want to hear a sudden and unfortunate death of their loved ones. Your future headings should be appointed and written towards the city council to hire construction companies to build the appropriate highway equipment.
We should build more stop lights that will allow drivers to safely make a turn all along the dangerous curves of the long, never-ending, and exhausting highway. This is all part of a greater picture that simple, but substantial, infrastructures in curves on the highway can change. This will decrease accidents occurring on the highway turns and this will positively affect some aspects in the country such as reducing cemetery numbers. This will allow the properties to have schools and housing for residents built on them.
Ultimately, we need you to contact and give awareness to the government to give funding in order to make these tragic events happen less often.
Arquime De Jesus
Santa Maria