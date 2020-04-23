Letters to the Editor: Why oil subsidies?; Supreme dislike is well deserved; Our lives depend on it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why oil subsidies?

This Earth Day Week, our governor is working to permit more dangerous, high intensity oil drilling in our county. The White House is hosting oil companies to bail them out with hundreds of billions of our tax dollars. Due to the coronavirus crisis, oil is flooding the world and oil prices have collapsed.

Why are we trying to rescue a dangerous and polluting oil industry with our tax dollars, risking our precious water table and deteriorating our climate? The coronavirus crisis is our opportunity to move massive oil industry subsidies to better use, underwriting clean energy development.

I want a fat subsidy to put solar panels on my roof and an electric car in my garage. Fifty percent of the price should do it! Take the $4 billion taxpayers cough up annually to subsidize the oil industry and give it back to "we the people" who want to clean up our environment. Who do our government leaders work for anyway, "we the people" or large polluting industries? Happy Earth Day.

Larry Bishop

Buellton

