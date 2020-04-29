Letters to the Editor: Wisdom of opening Solvang questioned; Open businesses thoughtfully; School should be named after Libbon;

Education and experience matter and there isn’t a single credible health professional who thinks we can open up American business at this point without catastrophic consequences.

In early February the number of known coronavirus infections in the US was zero; today we are approaching 1 million. My sister is one of those statistics.

On April 25 California confirmed that it had 41,137 coronavirus cases and 1,651 confirmed deaths. Over the past week the state has experienced 1,692 new cases and 80 new deaths per day. And these are just the people who have been counted.

As we all know, this virus is spread by human contact and many people are non-symptomatic carriers or are a week or two from experiencing symptoms. So if we opened up businesses tomorrow that healthy looking person sitting next to you at the movie theater may unknowingly infect the ticket taker, the kid at the popcorn stand and you.

We will not come out of this unscathed, but I believe we will be better in some ways. During this time we have become more connected as a community. We are kinder and friendlier. We bring food to our neighbors who can’t get out and we reconnect with folks we’ve drifted away from.