Writer should fight to save babies' lives
This is in response to the article in your editorial section under Black Lives; Black Voices written by Magdalleno “Leno” Rose-Avila about paying for a woman’s abortion.
He advocates that a woman’s life was saved because she considered suicide after finding out she was pregnant. He may have saved her life but what about the life of the woman’s unborn child. Although this woman didn’t commit suicide, he and this woman killed this innocent child. Leno is promoting the killing of innocent babies saying that he would again borrow money to pay for another abortion.
What a hypocrite the writer is by being the head of his college campus club, a Catholic organization. Abortion is wrong and against Catholic doctrines. He is also a hypocrite by being a long-time human rights activist. Babies in a mother’s womb are humans too. Why doesn’t he fight to save their lives from a horrible and torturous death. The most dangerous place for an American baby is its mother’s womb.
Samantha Romero
Santa Maria