You don’t know what you have until it’s gone
I support Susan Salcido for County superintendent of schools.
Susan has shown effective leadership in our community through some of our toughest times. From fires, mudslides, to a pandemic, she has collaborated and worked tirelessly and effectively with all our community leaders.
Susan has provided stability and shown great strength in her role as county superintendent. Susan’s greatest strength is her ability to listen, to relate, and to support teachers, students, and families. She has been recognized as SB County Woman of the Year and Administrator of the Year. Susan is extremely experienced and qualified for this very important position which affects our children and ultimately our future.
I am the mother of a student who was in his junior and senior year during the pandemic at Santa Barbara High School. I truly appreciate the levelheaded and informed decisions Susan made to keep our kids safe while continuing to support education. What I truly appreciate about Susan is that she is one of "us." She is a great teacher, her husband is a teacher, she is a very educated and experienced administrator, and her kids attend Santa Barbara public schools. Susan is smart, thoughtful, non-judgmental, authentic, and is respectful in all her interactions and relationships.
I think we may have taken for granted how effectively our county education office runs with Susan at the helm. If we are not careful, the level of professionalism and effectiveness we have become accustomed to may be taken away from us. Please vote for Susan.
Rosette Strandberg
Lompoc
Gregg Hart for Assembly
Imagine being elected to serve in local government, only to find yourself in a global health emergency. That’s exactly what happened to Gregg Hart, then Chair of the County Board of Supervisors, when the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020.
“I was hoping to use my chairmanship to highlight the need for emergency and disaster preparedness,” Hart said in a published article. “The coronavirus is obviously something that I never imagined would happen at the beginning of the year, and it turned into disaster response instead of disaster preparedness.”
It's this kind of long-term thinking, along with the ability to pivot as needed and a total commitment to the job, that will make Gregg a great choice as our next state Assembly representative.
Gregg made it a priority to get County residents information immediately, and was present at all briefings, so that the community would have a trusted source of information. This commitment to ensuring access to honest and clear information is exactly what we want from our representative to Sacramento, which can seem far away but where so many policies are made affecting our daily lives.
Gregg’s leadership has helped ensure that the County has been transparent about pandemic policies, especially with frequently changing state rules being imposed on local governments. His support for common sense measures is exactly what we need in a state legislator advocating for our County.
I’m voting for Gregg Hart for Assembly on June 7, for this kind of leadership.
Margaret Lazarus
Santa Barbara