The Orcutt Academy softball team scored a 12-11 home win against Santa Ynez Wednesday and evened its Ocean League record in the process.
In a back-and-forth game, the Pirates (1-12, 1-8) went ahead 11-10 with three runs in the top of the seventh, but the Spartans (8-9, 5-5) scored two in the bottom of seventh to pull out the win despite being out-hit 16-6.
Velen Velazquez had two hits for the Spartans, including a three-run home run in the first inning. Abby Hemming and Sydney Gills drove in three runs each for the Pirates. Kylie Lapointe hit a solo home run and had had two RBIs.
Hemming had three hits for Santa Ynez, and Gills, Lapointe, Cierra Cloud, Maddie Cruickshank and Sierra Vannasaap all had two.
The Pirates had six doubles. Six Santa Ynez batters had one double each.
Orcutt Academy will play at Cabrillo at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Ynez will play at San Luis Obispo at the same time the following Wednesday.