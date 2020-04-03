Orcutt Academy grad Max Daniels adjusts to being a decathlete at Chico State

During his days as a standout for the Orcutt Academy track team, Max Daniels was used to competing in multiple events during a meet and feeling tired afterward.
The feeling on Feb. 28, after he completed the final event in his first decathlon was different Daniels, who graduated from Orcutt Academy last spring and is now a freshman at NCAA Division II Chico State, acknowledged.
"I was much more tired, for sure," Daniels said.
"After track meets, you get tired and then you train. I would compare the feeling you get after a decathlon to the feeling you get after a football game, with the muscle soreness."
Daniels played football for four years at Orcutt Academy.
First-day events in a decathlon include, in order, the 100 meters, long jump, shot put, high jump and 400. Second-day events include 110 hurdles, the discus, the pole vault, the javelin and the 1,500.
He was the only freshman in the decathlon, which was part of a multi-events meet (events were the heptathlon and decathlon) which took place Feb. 27 and 28 at Chico State. Daniels finished a solid eighth with 5,724 points.
Daniels racked up his most points in the first event, the 100. Daniels finished in 10.98 seconds, good for just under 900 points.
"Officially it's a PR by 0.6 seconds, but based on what I had been running in practice it should have been faster," Daniels said.
The open 400 was a prime event for Daniels when he was at Orcutt Academy — he holds the school record — and he scored big in that, about 800 points, with a 50.3 in the first-day event.
"That's an official PR by over a second," said Daniels. "I was aiming for a 49, but I got out a little fast. A guy from Pomona also got out fast and I tried to stay with him. Still, I was happy with the time."
He achieved a big personal best in the pole vault, but Daniels said he paid a heavy price.
"I cleared 12 feet, 7 inches. That's a PR by almost three feet, but I came in at 8-4," Daniels said.
"There were four-inch increments in between jumps, so it was definitely a lot of (vaults). I got a big score, but a lot of tiredness came with it."
Daniels had to deal with all that tiredness in the 1,500 meters, always a grueling race for decathletes after a nine-events-in-two-days span.
"I had never run a 1,500 before. It was definitely interesting," Daniels said.
"We had done workouts for the 1,500, but obviously running the whole race was different. Trying to keep the pace I should be at was my focus the whole time."
Daniels said the toughest event for him in his first decathlon was not the 1,500, but the 110 hurdles.
"I almost fell during the race," he said. "Definitely, mentally and physically, that was the toughest one."
Daniels' 2020 season lasted one meet. Chico State is a member of the California Collegiate Athletic Conference which, along with other athletic conferences throughout the nation, cancelled the rest of its spring sports season in response to COVID-19, the coronavirus.
"This is our spring break anyway," Daniels said. "I wasn't planning to go back home, with the meets and workouts we had scheduled, but now I'm back home.
As far as training on his own, "I'm doing the best I can," said Daniels. "Obviously it's difficult that everything is closed, but I'm making do with what I have in the meantime.
"I have a gym at my house where I'm able to do all my weight stuff. For shot and discus, I work on technique. Obviously, I can just run everywhere."
Daniels said he will switch his major at Chico State, from business to construction management.
"The last email I got said classes there will be going online until April 24. "I really like it there, definitely," Daniel added. "I have liked my time there I've spent already."
