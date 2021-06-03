The top overall seed had enough scoring bursts and unyielding defense to get through this one with room to spare.

Orcutt Academy junior shooting guard Giselle Calderon effectively put eighth seed Bakersfield West away with nine points in the first 3:24 of the fourth quarter. The host Spartans beat the Vikings 58-36 at Lakeview Junior High School in the CIF Central Section Division 4 quarterfinals Thursday night.

Most of her open long shots hadn’t been falling so, “I figured I had to change my game up, drive the lane and try to draw fouls,” said Calderon.

“The foul calls didn’t come, but that’s fine. I was trying to get the energy level up.”

Calderon, who finished with 17 points, seemed to do exactly that for the Spartans (8-5) who outscored the Vikings (2-4) 19-9 in the fourth quarter.

Erynn Padhal, Orcutt’s best inside player, gave an inconsistent offense enough help in the first half that the Spartans led 28-18 at halftime. Padhal scored 15 of her game high 20 points before intermission.

Orcutt Academy will play either No. 4 Kerman or No. 5 Fresno Washington Union at 6 p.m. next Tuesday night in the semifinals.

Khaeli Robertson scored four points the Spartans desperately needed in the last minute of the third quarter Thursday night. She finished with 11.

Before Robertson put in those third-quarter baskets, “We’d been stuck on 34 for a long time,” Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb said with a chuckle.

Five minutes and 49 seconds to be exact as the Vikings cut a 34-20 deficit to 34-27 before Robertson scored inside with 41 seconds left in the quarter. She nailed a 3-point shot seconds later.

Calderon hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, made three driving layups in the span of a few minutes thereafter and the Vikings never really could get back in contention after that.

Meanwhile, while the Vikings didn’t turn the ball over much against the Spartans’ relentless defensive pressure late, they didn’t score any baskets the last 5:55 either.

“The press. That’s what we do,” said Robb. “That’s a constant for us.”

Freshman Caleigh Adams led the Vikings with 12 points and helped them stay in contention during the third quarter by driving down the lane and finishing her shots with baskets.

“She’s a lanky player, and she gets around well,” said Calderon.

Down the stretch, though, the Vikings’ offense consisted of Adams barreling down the lane with the ball and trying in vain to make something happen against the Orcutt Academy pressure.

Alexa Castorena finished with 10 points for the Vikings.

The final score belied how easily the win came for the Spartans. The 22-point ending margin represented the biggest lead of the game.

“They’re an aggressive team, a physical team,” Calderon said of the unflinching Vikings.

Orcutt received a first-round bye. West advanced with a forfeit win against Bakersfield Mira Monte in the first round.