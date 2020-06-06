Orcutt Academy seniors graduate at drive-in theater

He said 54 of the graduates received a scholarship, with the amount awarded totaling $413,775.

The video shown at the impromptu drive-in was created over a month’s time and included such commencement activities as an exchange of flags by seniors and foreign exchange students and the changing of tassels.

Speeches by this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian, Isabel Guerrero and William Jin, respectively, were also part of the video.

Both speakers told fellow graduates how their lives and futures should not be defined by the COVID-19 pandemic that has altered our lives.

"Every single one of us is taking away something different from our experience these last four years, something more personal and important than what the pandemic would cause us to forget," Jin said.

"Instead of toilet paper shortages, I'd rather remember the sold-out shows to all the amazing productions our drama class put out," he said. "Instead of the pain of losing Grad Night, I'd rather remember losing in the first round of Quiz Bowl two years in a row."

He went on to list other things he would prefer to remember from his years at Orcutt Academy.