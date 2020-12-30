Orcutt Academy wins league title

While Santa Maria's boys were thriving on the pitch, Orcutt Academy's girls also had a stellar season. The Spartans won the Ocean League title, the first in program history, while also making the CIF semifinals, where they lost in a shootout to Orosi.

Spartans coach Brian Speer was voted the All-Area Coach of the Year. His group was powered by Marianna Chavez, who was named the Ocean League's co-MVP. Chavez tallied 18 goals for the Spartans last season as they finished 21-6-2 overall and 10-2 in league play.

+2 Girls soccer: After leading Spartans to first league title, Orcutt Academy's Brian Speer is the All-Area Coach of the Year Speer, who has been Orcutt Academy's girls soccer coach for seven years, led the Spartans to the outright Ocean League championship this past season. It was the first league championship for the girls soccer program at OAHS.

+4 All-Area XI: See who made our All-Area team Orcutt Academy's Marianna Chavez is the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year. Teammate Kira Hopkins is the All-Area Defensive Player of the Year.

