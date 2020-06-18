Our View: Keeping paradise unpaved

Paying is going to be a problem for most cities. The coronavirus-induced economic slump has strangled Solvang’s usually-reliable revenue sources, and there really is not much in the way of relief in sight. In fact, county health officials are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, with North County communities being considered the hot spots.

Council Member Chris Djernaes cast the dissenting vote, saying he didn’t “know enough about the issue at this point and I don’t feel comfortable going forward with this.” That’s what happens when citizen groups back an elected body into a corner. Djernaes said he didn’t want to constrain and restrict future councils, a valid concern with any policy done on the fly.

This all plays into the hands of local residents who would prefer that Solvang stay just the way it is. In fact, some would be happy if the clock could be turned back a few years — or decades.

That’s understandable. Solvang is a very unique American city, and the idea of swarms of tract-home subdivisions blossoming out from the town’s core is the stuff of nightmares for many people.