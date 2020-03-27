Parker Reynolds, a U.S. Trials qualifier, supports postponement of Summer Olympic Games

Parker Reynolds is among those who supports the International Olympic Committee’s decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Reynolds, a Santa Maria Swim Club member, was a double qualifier for the men’s U.S. Olympic Trials in the 800 and 1,500 meters.

“I think it’s best, not just for me but for everyone ,” who had been training – as best they could, anyway, with all the closures of training facilities in the wake of COVID 19 – Reynolds said this week.

+3 Can you believe it? At just 15, Parker Reynolds has already qualified for the Olympic Trials in two events At the Futures Meet in Portland, Oregon, Parker Reynolds qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Reynolds won the 1,500 in 15:41, easily under the men's qualifying standard of 15:44.89. He then qualified for the Trials in a second event.

Reynolds had said earlier he believed the Games should be postponed. He had said then that, despite his reservations, he would go to the Games if they were held as scheduled if he made the U.S. team.

Reynolds qualified for the Trials in August when he won the 1,500 and then the 800 at a meet in Portland, Oregon, easily meeting the qualifying standard both times.

Now, “I don’t even have a pool to train in,” Reynolds said.

Area pools have gradually been closing in the wake of COVID 19, the coronavirus. The last pool Reynolds had trained in, at the YMCA in Santa Maria, closed earlier this month.

+3 No. 10: Parker Reynolds hits his mark two times, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials twice Counting down to No. 1: The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds qualifies for two events at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials this past summer. That's story No. 10 in the Times' Top Ten sports stories of 2019.

“I’ve been riding my bike,” and that has been the extent of the training Reynolds has been able to do recently.