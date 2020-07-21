Paul Nelson pool reopens for first day of lap swim, with new programs in the works

The long-awaited reopening of Paul Nelson Aquatic Center arrived quietly Tuesday, with the only patrons being a few lap swimmers, before next week's kickoff of new swim lessons and exercise programs.
While the original Monday reopening was delayed following a power outage the night before, all systems were go on Tuesday, according to Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager for the city of Santa Maria.
"Lap swim started today and that's going well," Smitherman said. "We had a real soft opening this week, also because yesterday was supposed to be the starting day. Keeping it a soft opening is a good way to make sure our COVID-19 plan is working."
The pool had been closed since January for renovations, with reopening originally planned for May. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, city staff put forth a plan that would have kept the facility closed through the remainder of the year in an effort to save money.
However, strong pushback from the community, City Council members and the Santa Maria Swim Club led to a change of plans, permitting a modified reopening this summer.
Despite restrictions, the department is still finding ways to offer a new swim lesson curriculum, exercise classes and "fun" classes beginning as early as next week, Smitherman said.
"We're using a program called Starfish Aquatics, which covers a variety of different levels for swimming, including for children and adults with ... either cognitive or physical challenges and those on the autism spectrum," Smitherman said. "We're really excited about this new curriculum."
For swim lessons, Smitherman said all instructors will be teaching from the deck, and a parent or guardian will be required to be in the water with children under age 12 to assist them.
Recreation and Parks also will offer exercise classes including shallow water fitness and deep water walking next week. In the near future, the department hopes to offer a paddleboarding class for teens and adults that could include paddleboard yoga, Smitherman said.
Community members must now reserve a lane for lap swimming online using a new reservation system via the city of Santa Maria website, with fees increasing from $3 to $5 per hour due to the new system, Smitherman said. Each person is also limited to three reservations a week for the time being.
"While we don't have a lot of swimmers this week, we anticipate it will start to fill up," Smitherman said.
Those interested in signing up for swim lessons or exercise classes can register via the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks website at https://apm.activecommunities.com/santamaria/Activity_Search.
