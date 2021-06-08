It was a wonderful night for basketball in Orcutt Tuesday.

Three girls teams hosted CIF semifinal games in about a two-mile radius in Orcutt then.

All three teams won.

In a CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinal, Righetti's girls, the No. 2 seed, routed No. 3 Hanford 77-50 at Righetti High.

Across Bradley Road, St. Joseph was dominant in the second half to score a 63-47 win over Porterville in a Division 3 semifinal at St. Joseph High.

Then, just down the street at Lakeview Junior High, Orcutt Academy crushed Kerman 69-45 to advance to the Division 4 title game.

Two of the teams, Righetti and Orcutt Academy, will host their championship games. Another Mountain League team, Nipomo, upset the No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will play in another title game. Nipomo beat Bakersfield Ridgeview 50-48 on Tuesday in Bakersfield. The Titans will play at Paso Robles, an Ocean League team, on Thursday for the Division 2 championship. Kacie Slover scored 20 points for Nipomo. Kayden Sanders added nine, Kat Anderson had eight and Leah Miller chipped in seven.

Orcutt Academy, the top seed, will host the Division 4 title game at Lakeview on Thursday night. The Spartans will face No. 2 seed Bakersfield Christian (16-5), which beat No. 6 McFarland 62-43 on Tuesday.

Righetti, which is seeded second, will host No. 4 seed Bakersfield, which upset top-ranked Buchanan Tuesday in the semifinals.

Bakersfield may not be the true No. 4 seed, though. The Drillers are the defending Division 1 champions and are 8-0 on the season.

The days and start times could change for the championship games. Righetti will likely play Friday or Saturday as the school has graduation Thursday.

Orcutt Academy athletic director Chad McKenzie said Tuesday that fan attendance will be opened up some for Thursday's title game after Santa Barbara County moved to the yellow tier in California's coronavirus reopening guidelines Tuesday.

The Spartans led Kerman 44-15 at halftime. The Spartan starters sat out for much of the second half.

Erynn Padhall led the Spartans with 22 points. Giselle Calderon had 15. Khaelli Robertson added 10 points.

Orcutt Academy coach Tom Robb had a simple breakdown of his team's dominant performance on Tuesday.

"I think Kerman playing man (defense) against us was a mistake because we're a bit faster than them. That really helped," Robb said. "But, also, we're getting better. We're still improving as a team. I think we played a great game and I think it was a bad matchup for them."

The Spartans looked more like the Brooklyn Nets for stretches of Tuesday's semifinal, with Calderon flipping no-look passes to Padhal, who looked like NBA star Kevin Durant with her ability to create open shots against tight defense.

Robb said "when we play loose, we play better. So I made sure that this week we had some loose practices and they're just doing stuff as a team. I think that really helped. When we're tight, we struggle a bit."

Devyn Kendrick, Chyanna Medina-Tell and Diaminsol Malicdem also provided valuable minutes for the Spartans.

Robb also noted the significance of hosting a CIF title game this week.

"After starting here five years ago and winning five games, then all of sudden we're hosting a CIF championship game, that's awesome," Robb said. "These ladies worked really hard to get where we are."

St. Joseph came to life in the second half against Porterville. Much of the first half was tight. The game was tied at 15 in the second quarter before freshman Avary Cain scored on a fastbreak. Cain then sank a 3-pointer to make it 20-15. She was then fouled at the rim and made both foul shots for a seven-point scoring burst and a 22-15 lead.

The Knights never looked back. Cain and Oani shot lights out in the second half to help St. Joseph to the 63-47 win. The Knights advance to face top-seeded Fresno Roosevelt in the Division 3 championship game. Roosevelt is 18-1 on the season.

Righetti was expecting a tight battle against the Bullpups Tuesday but controlled much of the first half. The Warriors tightened their grip on the outcome of the game with the play of Alex Paquet, who sank a 3-pointer just before halftime to help the Warriors out to a 41-26 lead at the break.

Paquet led the Warriors with 19 points and Malia Cabigon had 14 points. Paityn Persson had 13 points. They're all seniors. Freshman Martha Durazo and senior Abigail Salazar each had 10 points and Madisyn Cutliff had nine.