Petition to remove Mission Santa Inés Junipero Serra statue nears 500 signatures

A petition calling for the removal of Solvang's Friar Junipero Serra statue located at the entrance of Mission Santa Inés is gaining traction in the community. As of Monday evening, 480 signatures had been gathered.
The circulating petition launched by Maurissa Vigil, 26, of Lompoc via Change.org five days ago joins both a regional and global trend to dismantle statues and monuments that have long honored historically racist figures.
Mission Santa Inés represents one of nine Spanish missions in California founded by Junipero Serra, there are 21 total, to serve as religious and military outposts to Spanish Catholics of the Franciscan Order between 1769 and 1823.
Read more here.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!