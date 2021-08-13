It's a new world for Pioneer Valley's football team and the Panthers got to experience the new landscape on Thursday.

Pioneer Valley has a new coach in Dustin Davis.

And the Panthers are moving up from the Ocean League to the Mountain League, the Central Coast Athletic Association's toughest conference.

To get ready for the 2021 fall season, the Panthers welcomed perennial Santa Barbara County power Bishop Diego to Santa Maria.

The Panthers hosted the Cardinals in a scrimmage Thursday night, priming for their Aug. 20 season opener against San Luis Obispo.

Pioneer Valley went 3-1 in the spring season, the final campaign under coach John Beck, who resigned over the summer to take an athletic director's job at Yosemite High School in Oakhurst.

That record pushed the Panthers up to the Mountain League. Instead of league games against teams like Mission Prep and Morro Bay, the Panthers will have a league slate that features Righetti, St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Paso Robles. (Nipomo went 4-1 in the spring and was also moved up to the Mountain League. San Luis Obispo and Templeton both moved down to the Ocean League for this fall season).

Davis joins the Panthers after spending the last three years as the defensive coordinator at Lompoc High. This is Davis' third head coaching position. His first was at St. Joseph High School.

Davis went 38-20 at St. Joseph from 2012 to 2016, leading the Knights to the PAC 7 League title in his first season there. Davis then spent a season at Arrowhead Christian in Redlands.

Beck went 1-9 in his first season at Pioneer Valley in 2019, before the program put together a solid campaign this past spring.

Bishop Diego, coached by Tom Crawford, went 5-0 in the spring. The Cardinals won a state championship under Crawford in 2017, going 15-1. Bishop Diego was set to play at Righetti in its season opener on Aug. 20, but will instead look for a replacement game after COVID-19 protocols has set Righetti back.

Crawford has been at Bishop Diego for 20-plus seasons. Davis has been at Pioneer Valley for about four weeks. His hiring was announced on July 15.

The Cardinals were clearly the superior team Thursday, with junior running back Qu'Ran Gossett, at over 210 pounds, running roughshod through the Pioneer Valley defense.

The Panthers, though, showed glimpses. They employed lefty Richie Robles at quarterback and the senior completed a handful of passes. Adrian Ruffino, a senior transfer from Righetti, started at tailback and found little room to run thanks to Bishop Diego's stacked defensive front. The first two series of the scrimmage were about even, but the Cardinals proved to be the better team afterwards.

The Panthers have a beefy schedule this fall. They're set to host San Luis Obispo Aug. 20, Bakersfield Stockdale Aug. 27 and Fresno Hoover on Sept. 3. They travel to Templeton for a non-league game on Sept. 10. Pioneer Valley plays Santa Maria in a non-league game at home on Sept. 24. The Panthers face Arroyo Grande in a home Mountain League game on Oct. 1 before traveling to Righetti for a league game on Oct. 8. They play a league game at Paso Robles on Oct. 15 and host St. Joseph on Oct. 22.

The final game of the regular season in a league game against Nipomo set for a Thursday, Oct. 28.