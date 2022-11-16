The Pioneer Valley football team will go after the same result at Templeton that the Panthers got earlier in the year.

The Panthers beat the Eagles 28-21 at Templeton in an Oct. 14 Ocean League game. Friday night, No. 8 Pioneer Valley (6-6) will play at No. 4 Templeton (8-4) in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 5 Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Pioneer Valley will go after its first football berth in a sectional divisional final in school history Friday night. No. 3 Dos Palos will play at No. 2 Atascadero at 7 p.m. in the other semifinal.

The Panthers narrowly beat both in the regular season. Pioneer Valley scored a come-from-behind 28-27 win against Dos Palos in a non-league game. Adrian Mora blocked a PAT kick against Atascadero, preserving a 21-20 upset win against the Ocean League co-champs for the Panthers at Pioneer Valley in a regular season finale.

Templeton edged No. 4 Corcoran 21-17 in the quarterfinals last week. Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley made a bus ride of some six hours pay off with a 9-7 win at previously unbeaten No. 1 Bishop Union in another quarterfinal.

The Panthers also overcame the cold weather to advance. "It was super cold, and super far," to get to Bishop Union, said Pioneer Valley senior kicker and punter Lucan Brafman.

"It was by far the coldest weather we've played in."

Brafman kicked a 36-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Panthers, who got their first points on an Allan Jimenez touchdown run in the first half, a 9-0 lead.

The Broncos scored with about two minutes left. Elias Giddings sealed the win for the Panthers when he recovered the ensuing onside kick.

After missing the point after kick following the Panthers touchdown, Brafman delivered with a no-doubter on his field goal try.

The Pioneer Valley defense held a Bishop Union rushing attack that had averaged just over 220 yards a game to 85 last Friday night.

"Our defense held it down the whole game," said Brafman.

The Panthers won one game last year, but that win came in the first round of the playoffs, at home against Caruthers. Morro Bay edged Pioneer Valley in the semifinals.

Pioneer Valley will face another strong rushing attack Friday night. Landen Miller, Dylan Kriling and Wyatt Ramey combine for about 162 yards a game for the Eagles, and the Templeton team averages a tad above 220 yards on the ground an outing.

The Panthers will go into this one bolstered by a strong rushing attack themselves, with backs Jimenez and Anthony Arias. Besides, the Pioneer Valley defense, which linebacker Mora helps spark, has been on a roll.

Before the big Pioneer Valley win last week, the Panthers defense racked up a shutout in a 34-0 Pioneer Valley win against Delano at home in the first round.

Neither team throws much, but both quarterbacks, Anthony Chavez for Templeton and Alex Garcia for Pioneer Valley, have connected for some timely completions.

Garcia hooked up with Giddings on several third down passes against Delano.