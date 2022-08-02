Cody Smith had a pretty good feeling about his Pioneer Valley baseball team well before the 2022 season began.

It turns out that Smith was right to feel that way about his group.

The Panthers went 22-6 and won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history. They went 13-2 in league.

After a strong preseason, Smith said he "felt good about our guys from day one."

Smith touted the team's leadership, with some of it even coming from the Panthers' underclassmen.

"As a whole, these guys have really meshed well, they've gelled," Smith said during the season. "I couldn't be happier with this club... we're playing really good baseball and playing for each other."

Smith's coaching, combined with his team's talent, has landed him another coaching accolade. Smith has been voted the Santa Maria Times' All-Area Coach of the Year.

Of course it's difficult to get a Coach of the Year award one time at one school. It's even more challenging to win the award twice at two different schools, but Smith done just that. He won the same award while at St. Joseph, his alma mater, in 2018.

Pioneer Valley was dominant throughout the season, out-scoring its opponents 227-74. Pioneer Valley out-scored its opponents 136-31 in Ocean League play.

Smith, the son of one of the area's most successful major leaguers and a former pro ballplayer himself, brings a wealth of baseball knowledge wherever he goes. His father Bryn Smith, a Santa Maria High grad, pitched 365 games in the majors. Cody played at Hancock College and Fresno State before spending five seasons in the minors.

"I've been around this game a long, long time, so you can't take any game for granted," Smith said when his team was wrapping up the league championship. "I try to tell these guys that we're not playing the team, we are playing the game.

"We have to understand all these things — where to go with the ball when it's hit to you, taking the same approach no matter who is on the mound — and sometimes, you get caught up in who you're playing."

Smith guided a team led by a mix of seniors and underclassmen to the Ocean League title. Richie Robles, who has since graduated, was named the league's Most Valuable Player. The group has some unfinished business heading into 2023 after losing to Visalia Mt. Whitney in the opening round of the CIF Central Section playoffs last spring.

The Panthers should be competitive this spring, returning five of their 10 top hitters from a year ago, including standouts Josue Garcia and Cesar Garcia, who will both be juniors in the spring. Estevan Fonseca, one of the top two-way players in the area, is also set to return pitching and hitting for Pioneer Valley. The Panthers lose Robles and senior shortstop Jesus Nava, but Andy Morales and Andrew Sandoval will certainly bolster the roster next season.

The Times will publish the rest of the All-Area baseball honors this week, including the All-Area MVP award and the All-Area Pitcher of the Year honors.