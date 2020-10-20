You are the owner of this article.
Pirates boosters open up football fundraising campaign
063020 SY High renovations pic2.jpg
Replacement of the turf on the football field and the Pirate logo is part of the renovation work in progress at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. The school plans to host on-campus football games starting in January.

 Len Wood, Staff file

The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters Club is selling advertisements for the football stadium as the season approaches.

"Pirate Football is on schedule to start in January and we are preparing for a 10-game regular season with 5 home games," the boosters said in a press release. "While we are still uncertain as to the rules for fan attendance within the stadium, we want you to know that we are also fully committed to the season and will do everything possible to invest your sponsorship dollars effectively to help drive favorable business results for you and your organization."

The boosters are offering a Black & Orange Board online package, a souvenir program, a stadium banner program and the Rio Special, which includes an ad broadcast on the radio during games, a full-page, full color ad in the souvenir program, a stadium banner, a Black & Orange package and PA announcer shoutout.

"From all of us at SY Pirate Football Boosters, our coaches, and our players, please know we appreciate your ongoing support and everything you do for our program. Like you, we can't wait to get back in the game!" the group said in its release.

The order deadline for the game day program is Dec. 15.

Orders can be filled by obtaining a brochure in person or online at www.sypiratefootball.com.

Santa Ynez starts its football season with an away game at Fillmore on Jan. 8. The Pirates then play host to Nordhoff on Jan. 15. 

Pirates looking for coaches

Santa Ynez High School is on the lookout for two head coaches.

The Pirates are in need of a varsity softball head coach and a junior varsity boys water polo coach.

Those interested may contact SYVUHS Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information or a coach application.

Pirate Savings Card on sale

The 2020-21 Pirate Football Savings Card is on sale.

Purchasers can support local businesses and Santa Ynez Pirate football with the card.

The cost of the card is $50.

The card offers discounts to various local businesses. They can be purchased at New Frontiers, El Rancho, Valley Fresh and sypiratefootball.com

The Santa Ynez High School Football Boosters, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit 100% volunteer fundraising organization.

Hancock looking for runners

The Hancock College women’s cross country team is seeking runners for its 2020 fall squad. Contact coach Louie Quintana at 1-805-705-3299 for more information.

