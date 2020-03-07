Players past and present turn out to honor 70 years of Santa Maria Valley Little League

A group of men led by Bill Ellis, Butch Simas, Larry Lavagnino Sr., Harry Goodchild, Carl Barbettini and others in 1949 and 1950 petitioned to Little League headquarters for a charter for the Santa Maria Valley. Santa Maria received its charter in 1950 to start play.

Cossa and Randolph were among those whom Elks member, and Little League supporter, Eddie Navarro introduced during the ceremony.

The local Elks have supported Little League in the Santa Maria Valley since the program's inception, and the Little League season culminates every year with the Santa Maria Valley Elks Championship Series.

Besides Cossa and Randolph, the other players from those early years Navarro introduced included Johnny Ventura, Lane Lummus, Frank Soares, Al Bohl, Norm Hays and Bob Williams.

"They had some great coaches at that time like Goodchild, Joe Halter, Tony Rodriguez, Denny Brannigan, Les Weber, Gordon Emerson and Charles Brock," said Navarro. "Unfortunately, they have all passed away."

Weber went on to pitch for the Major League Brooklyn Dodgers. Williams played for Cal Poly after graduating from Santa Maria High School then played in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system.