Rain

Rain

  • Updated
Rain

Water flies from the gutter on East Main Street as a truck passes during a rainstorm Wednesday in Santa Maria. Rainfall totals for the city Wednesday afternoon were 0.95 of an inch for the previous 36 hours at the Santa Maria Airport, while the three-day total was 1.28 inches at the city Public Works Department and 1.04 inches at the Betteravia Government Center.

 Len Wood, Staff

Water flies from the gutter on East Main Street as a truck passes during a rainstorm Wednesday in Santa Maria. Rainfall totals for the city Wednesday afternoon were 0.95 of an inch for the previous 36 hours at the Santa Maria Public Airport, while the three-day total was 1.28 inches at the city Public Works Department and 1.04 inches at the Betteravia Government Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News