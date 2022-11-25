Senior center Phoebe Becerra, senior guard Yuridia Ramos and junior guard Alyssa Reyes are all returners from last season for the Santa Maria girls basketball team.

They are also the only returners the Saints have. The three are all in their third season of varsity basketball.

The Saints have buoyed themselves with a 4-0 start to the season. Santa Maria won all four of its games in its own tournament that ran last Thursday through Saturday.

Santa Maria edged Bishop Diego 46-44 in the championship game on Nov. 19, as a Cardinals 3-point try at the buzzer missed. None of Santa Maria's tournament opponents scored more than 44 points.

"I would say we have a good defense, but it's such a rebuilding year," Reyes said before a recent team practice. "I would say we have a lot to do, on defense and on offense."

"We lost eight players," to graduation, said Becerra.

Yuridia Ramos is the sister of Santa Maria coach Erik Ramos. She averaged 16.5 points a game for the four tournament games and was the Tournament MVP.

"We're doing good this year," said Yuridia Ramos. "We're working hard to be where we're at.

"There's more we need to do. There's always more that can be done."

The Saints went 16-11 last year, including 6-6 in the Ocean League. Orcutt Academy beat Santa Maria 66-42 in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs then went on to the Division 3 championship game.

"One of our goals this year is to have a big playoff run," said Becerra.

Erik Ramos said, "They bumped us up to Division 3 last year, we went up against Orcutt Academy and we just came up short. One of our goals this year is to not just win a playoff game but to make a playoff run and to win a (divisional) championship.

He believes his team has the tools to get that done, despite its rather limited experience level.

For starters, "We have some height, which is unusual for us," said the Santa Maria coach. "Brianna Hill, a sophomore, is one of our starters. She's a forward-center and can give us a double post with Phoebe. We have a good six-footer on the bench, sophomore Kayce Van Horn."

Hill made the Santa Maria tourney All-Tournament Team.

Erik Ramos said, "Our other starter is freshman Aaliyah Juarez. She can play positions 1-through-5 for us. Right now she's playing the 3," a wing.

Yuridia Ramos said the Saints prefer to play an up-tempo offense, which is typical for Saints teams, although, "Sometimes we just have to slow it down," to adapt to the opposition's defense."

Reyes said she and her teammates started laying the groundwork for this season during the summer.

"We put in a lot of work during the summer after the loss of all those players," she said. "We took the summer as an opportunity to rebuild."