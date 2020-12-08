Reigning All-Area MVP Malia Cabigon announces college choice

Malia Cabigon, a class of 2021 Righetti High hoops standout, announced her college choice this weekend.

Cabigon, the reigning Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP, said on twitter that she'll be playing for Eastern Arizona College.

The Monsters are a top National Junior College Athletic Association program located in Thatcher, Arizona.

"After four years of thought and trying to figure out the next step after high school, I am finally ready to announce that I will be spending the next 1-2 years at Eastern Arizona College," Cabigon posted on Twitter. "Huge thank you to everyone who has supported and has been with me throughout the whole recruiting process and those who will continue to, I'm not done yet."

The 6-foot Cabigon was also voted the Mountain League MVP. She averaged nearly 13 points and eight rebounds a game, leading the Mountain League champions (24-5, 11-1) in scoring and finishing second on the team behind Paityn Persson in rebounds.

Araujo hopes to make US debut

The moment is nearly here.

The United States men's national team is set to play El Salvador in an exhibition soccer match Wednesday afternoon in Florida.

On the roster for the U.S. is Lompoc native Julian Araujo, who has yet to make his debut for the USMNT.

The defender was called up to the senior team's roster for the match against El Salvador earlier this month.

Araujo has spent the last week training with the team in Florida. The move was not surprising but does have some intrigue for fans of the U.S. Araujo has also been courted by the Mexican national team, with whom Araujo could join under FIFA rules. Players who are born in one country but whose parents or grandparents are from another country could choose to play for either country, a situation Galaxy and U.S. teammate Efraín Álvarez also faces.