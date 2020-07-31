You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retired Santa Barbara County probation officer arrested in Santa Maria on alleged tax, theft charges

Retired Santa Barbara County probation officer arrested in Santa Maria on alleged tax, theft charges

A retired Santa Barbara County Probation Officer and former high school basketball coach was arrested on Wednesday and is facing more than a dozen charges, including felonies, related to theft and filing false tax returns, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Manual Edward Torres, 64, of Santa Maria was taken into custody after a $500,000 warrant for his arrest was issued and will be charged on Friday with 15 felony counts, according to Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota.

Torres is a former girls basketball coach for St. Joseph High School and assistant girls basketball coach for Orcutt Academy.

Read the full story here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News