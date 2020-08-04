You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retired Santa Maria probation officer pleads not guilty; released on own recognizance

Retired Santa Maria probation officer pleads not guilty; released on own recognizance

  • Updated

A retired Santa Barbara County probation officer accused of bilking his union out of several hundred thousand dollars, pleaded not guilty on Monday and a judge ordered his immediate release from jail over the objection of a prosecutor.

Manuel "Ed" Torres, 64, appeared from the Santa Barbara County Jail by video conference in a Santa Maria courtroom, where he entered the not guilty plea to 15 felony charges, including tax evasion, and denied five enhancements.

The charges, which were filed on Friday, stem from a yearlong investigation in which Torres is accused of stealing more than $600,000 from the Santa Barbara County Probation Peace Officers Association over a 10-year period from 2009 to 2019.

Read the full story here.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News