When it came to the next stop in his respective athletic and academic careers, choosing Sonoma State was an easy call for Righetti senior catcher Brodie Miller to make.

When it came to other schools being in the running when it came to making his choice, Miller said there were none. "It was always Sonoma State," he said.

Miller spoke during a signing ceremony for him in the Righetti cafeteria Monday night. Brodie Miller's parents, Melissa and Rob, were in attendance.

"Honestly, I needed somewhere where I could get playing time and show what I could do at the next level," Brodie Miller said of his decision to go with NCAA Division 2 Sonoma State. "Plus, I really liked the coaching staff."

Miller said he visited Sonoma State on Jan. 11 and was impressed. "I really like the campus, and I like smaller schools, smaller class sizes," he said. Miller said he will major in Kinesiology at Sonoma State.

Miller said the Seawolves program gave him a partial scholarship. "The scholarship will go toward helping with housing, food," he said.

The Righetti senior said the Sonoma State coach he was most in contact with was assistant Mike Nackord. "He helped me through the recruiting process," said Miller.

Miller is in his third season of varsity ball with the Warriors. Last year, he hit .388 and had 26 RBIs, third-most on the team.

"I'm very confident Brodie will fit in at the collegiate baseball level," said Righetti coach Kyle Tognazzini.

"He's got all the right tools to succeed there. He has the bat, has the defensive skills, the ability when it comes to presentation of a pitch, framing a pitch.

"At the plate, he's very polished. He rarely strikes out. He has all those skills, skills that will really play out at the college level."

Melissa and Rob Miller both said they were extremely pleased with their son's choice, and anticipated ample opportunity to see him play.

"It's maybe an hour flight to San Francisco," then approximately another hour to drive to Sonoma State, said Melissa Miller. Should Brodie Miller's parents choose to make the trip by car, "It's a day's drive," said Melissa Miller. "He's in a good place to be if we want to go visit him."

Besides, "When they play on the road, they'll likely play in places like Monterey, places nearby," said Rob Miller. "We should have a lot of chances to see him play."

Brodie Miller said whether plays right away or redshirts his first year at Sonoma State, "I'm fine either way."