The Righetti boys basketball team is off to a hot start in its 2021-22 season.

The Warriors (8-1) began their season with six straight wins before stumbling at Cabrillo High School last Friday night.

Righetti bounced back with two wins Saturday at a tournament at Arroyo Grande High.

“I’ve got a good group,” said Righetti head coach Nick Sauer after Saturday’s games. “We’ve got great veteran leadership. I think we can create something special this year.”

In fact, it’s an all-veteran squad with 10 seniors and four juniors making up the 14-man roster.

As with many programs, last year was pretty much lost to the coronavirus pandemic -- the team going 5-8 overall with a first round loss to Paso Robles in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs.

“I feel much better about the start of this year,” said Sauer, in his second year at the helm of the Righetti program. “I’m pretty happy with the way we’re playing. The guys are pretty happy, too.”

During Friday’s game, the Warriors opened up a 32-20 halftime lead over Cabrillo but were outscored 34-15 in the second half, suffering a 54-47 upset loss to the Conquistadores (4-5).

Senior forward Angel Durazo led Righetti with 28 points. Senior guard Jonathan Trigueros added 14.

“That was Angel’s best offensive game of the year,” said Sauer. “He’s a third-year varsity player – one of our go-to guys. He’s a big guy (6-foot-4). He’s got a nice touch from outside (hitting three 3’s against Cabrillo) but is good inside with the shot and getting rebounds.

“Jonathan is usually our leading scorer. He was off a bit against Cabrillo. He’s also in his third year on the varsity. He’s our other go-to guy and one of our floor leaders.”

Righetti responded to the Cabrillo loss with two wins last Saturday – a 65-40 win over Shafter and a 67-50 win over San Luis Obispo.

“We entered a tournament on short notice,” said Sauer. “Bakersfield Liberty backed out of the tournament so A.G. called us and asked if we’d fill in. Those wins got us back on track. The kids were pretty excited to get two wins.

“I think that loss was a teaching moment for us. We didn’t make the extra pass and Saturday we did. You never like to lose but at least the loss was a good learning experience.”

Also starting for Sauer are three juniors; point guard Jonathan Mangayao, forward Yash Patel and forward Terry Butler.

“Terry and Yash are also scorers,” said Sauer. “When we make the extra pass, all our guys are capable scorers.”

Senior forward Dylan Martin will be back in the starting rotation soon.

“Dylan has been out sick all week but he’ll be a starter when he’s back. He was injured last year but he’s an important part of our team. Dylan averages a double-double when he’s out there.”

Senior guard Dylan Merriken and junior center Caleb Hughes are key players off the bench.

“Dylan is a high-energy guy. He’s a hard-nosed defender and Caleb adds to our defense. He’s a big kid who blocks a lot of shots,” said Sauer.

The team has been two players short in the early going.

Senior forward Elias Martinez just returned to the team after finishing up the football season with a trip to the state finals.

“Elias is a 6-2 forward who brings us a shot of energy, attitude and strong defense,” said Sauer. “We’re glad to get him back now that football is over."

And senior swingman Destry Stevens won’t be able to join the squad until next month, sitting out the early games after transferring from St. Joseph.

Sauer stresses defense as a key to winning.

The Warriors play a man-to-man defense.

“Half-court man is our main defense. We’ll press then fall back to half court,” said Sauer. “We’ll play a little zone sometimes but we’re mainly a man-to-man team.”

That sets up the Righetti offense.

“We play a four-around-one motion offense. We have a couple quick-hitter plays but we’re mostly a four-around-one,” said Sauer.

“I say ‘don’t look for a good shot for you – look for a great shot for us.”

A lot of what Sauer teaches, he learned right on the Righetti courts playing for the Warriors under coach (and now Athletic Director) Kevin Barbarick.

Sauer is a 2010 graduate of Righetti. He played basketball at Cuesta before heading to Tabor College in Hillsboro, Kansas. That’s where he met his wife Hannah who played basketball for the Tabor women’s team.

The two are proud parents of 7-month old Eloise.

Sauer teaches Special Education at Righetti and is the older brother of New York Yankees pitching prospect Matt Sauer.

“Very few teams go undefeated,” said Sauer. “You want to win every game but, if you have to lose, this is the time of year to do it.. Things are looking up for us. We just have to keep the momentum going.”

Righetti is off until Saturday when the Warriors host Mt. Carmel in a non-league game.

Righetti opens it Mountain League season at St. Joseph on Tuesday, Jan. 4.