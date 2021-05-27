Righetti coach Desiree Hitch did not recognize the team she saw on the floor in Wednesday night's 66-36 loss at rival St. Joseph.

The team she saw on the floor Thursday night was the one she knows much better.

Righetti bounced back in a big way in its regular season finale, handing St. Joseph a 49-45 defeat on senior night.

Righetti honored seniors Paityn Persson, Malia Cabigon, Alex Paquet, Nathalie Deras and Abigail Salazar before their final regular season home game of their careers.

"They're such a well-rounded group of girls," Hitch said of her seniors. "I've had the majority of them since they were freshmen. They've had such a huge role in this program and they've been a part of CIF and state runs. They've kind of become a little family. It's bittersweet. I'm sad to see them go, but it's great to see how far they've come since their freshman seasons."

The win couldn't have come at a better time. It provides the Warriors with some momentum heading into the CIF Central Section playoffs and also clinches the Mountain League title.

"Honestly, the girls just played their game tonight," Hitch said Thursday. "Yesterday, that was not a team that I recognized. We came out pretty flat and did not have a lot of energy. We just kind of dug ourselves in a hole in the first half. The girls woke up tonight and we played our game."

Hitch said the Warriors were most improved on defense from Wednesday's game to Thursday's, noting how senior Alex Paquet locked down St. Joseph freshman Avary Cain, who scored 25 points Wednesday and had 14 in the first half Thursday, but was shutout in the second half.

"This was just a really good team win," Hitch said. "This was the team that I recognized."

Righetti finishes 10-2 in league. Arroyo Grande beat Orcutt Academy to also finish 10-2 in league, meaning the teams split the league title.

Arroyo Grande and Righetti split their regular season series, with Righetti scoring an overtime win over the Eagles in the first game.

Hitch, though, said her players weren't concerned with that league title.

"I honestly don't think the girls focused on the league championship. This is the rivalry," she said. "We play our game and we win. It's nice, we got to clinch the league title."

"I know the girls are really happy and excited. It give us some good momentum heading into the playoffs."

Paquet and Madisyn Cutliff led the Warriors with 16 points apiece. Cutliff and Paquet both knocked down key jump shots throughout the game.

The contest was knotted at 25 early in the third quarter and Righetti went on a 14-2 run to lead 39-25 and held on to win.

Up next for both Righetti and St. Joseph are the CIF Central Section playoffs. The Warriors are hoping to go into the Division 1 bracket and not the four-team Open Division bracket. Clovis West is a lock to be the No. 1 seed in the Open Division. Unbeaten Caruthers, which won the Division 4 title a year ago, is also a likely Open team. Clovis, Fresno Memorial and Clovis Buchanan are also in the mix to be selected in the Open Division. Righetti would likely be a 1 or 2 seed in Division 1.

St. Joseph finishes 16-6 and 7-5 in league games. If the Knights play like they did Wednesday night, they'll certainly be a tough out in the Division 3 playoffs and could be the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

Boys basketball

St. Joseph 87, Righetti 52

The Knights close out their regular season with a 25-2 record and will now await their postseason fate.

St. Joseph is likely to be selected for the CIF Central Section Open Division as one of the top four teams in the section.

Righetti finishes the regular season 5-7 overall and could still be selected for the Central Section playoffs.

Boys golf

St. Joseph wins Mountain League Finals

St. Joseph finished with the top score at the league finals on Thursday at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero.

The Knights shot a 397, led by Caleb Rodriguez's 77. Ty Gamble shot 79, Jayce Gamble and Quinn Murray each shot 80 and Dylan Spiess shot 81.

John Riley of Morro Bay earned medalist honors with a 72. The Pirates finished second with a 409.

San Luis Obispo shot 424. Cooper Groshart of San Luis Obispo shot a 75 to lead the Tigers.

Arroyo Grande came in with a score of 455, tied with Paso Robles.

Kobe Miller led Paso with a 75. Arroyo Grande's top scorers were Micaiah Saltzman (84), Matt Marrs (84), Landon Potter (87), Aiden Schiro (92), and Merritt Dunbar (108).

Righetti shot 469, led by Nate Benzon's 89. Christian Kirschenmann shot 91, Hayden Ashbrook shot 93, Bryce Gladen carded a 95 and Nico Martinez finished with a 101.

Though the Knights won at the league finals, they're not the league champion as the league champ was decided by league dual results.