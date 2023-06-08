They made it through an international pandemic. They made it through their school being shuttered and two years of Zoom classes.
The bottom line, Righetti High School Class of 2023 valedictorian Benjamin Choi told his fellow graduates Thursday, was that they, and he, had made it.
"We made it through the COVID-19 pandemic," Choi told his classmates, and an overflow crowd at Warrior Stadium gathered for Righetti's 59th commencement ceremony. "We made it through what research says is the first drop in American IQ in nearly a century."
The Class of 2023 — freshmen in 2020 — is the last Righetti graduating class to have attended the school during the years COVID-19 closed schools nationwide.
Choi stressed to his classmates that they had earned their diplomas "after 13 years of work."
"The return on this diploma is solely dependent on the extent of our investment in it," he said.
Choi then quoted Winston Churchill, saying "Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts."
The names of 711 graduates were listed in the commencement program, with Sarah Cabiles listed as salutatorian, though she did not speak at the ceremony.
As spectators filed in, they were serenaded with piped-in music in several genres before the Righetti band played "Pomp and Circumstance" during the graduates' processional. One of the piped-in songs was Paul Simon's "Graceland."
Some supporters held up banners with a graduate's name and an illustrated heart with three exclamation points on either side in Righetti purple and gold.
Another batch of supporters tried to get a graduate's attention as the grads filed in.
"He sees us," one in the group said to another. "He's ignoring us."
Then someone in the group said in triumph, "He looked!"
Righetti ASB President Colin Fernandez delivered the welcome address.
"I'm absolutely terrified to be speaking before hundreds of people," Fernandez said.
"But if you know me, you know that I never pass up an opportunity to talk before a captive audience."
Fernandez congratulated his fellow classmates, thanked his parents and the Righetti staff then concluded his remarks by telling his fellow graduates, "have a great life."
The Righetti Varsity Choir and Madrigals delivered a rendition of "Seize the Day." Then it was time for graduates Adrena Longoria and Savannah Taylor to speak.
Alternating their words, they concluded in unison with "We did it!"