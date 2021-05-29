The Warriors went to Bakersfield for a swim meet and came back to the Central Coast as champions.

Righetti's girls swim team competed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 Finals on Saturday in Kern County and came out victorious.

The Warriors finished with 213 team points. Tehachapi was second with 201 points and Porterville took third with 161 points.

Righetti's boys finished in second place at the finals.

Allie Cabiles, Kirsten Herrmann, Jamielynne Lomibao, Kamryn Brooke Inutan, Ella Green, Isabelle Contreras and Jada Brown all helped the Warriors score points Saturday in the finals. Righetti's girls won despite not having any divers to earn points in the diving competition.

Inutan, Cabiles, Lomibao and Herrmann helped the Warriors win the 200 medley in 1:55.05. Cabiles finished third in the 100-yard butterfly and second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.91.

Herrmann, a Righetti freshman, was third in the 50 free (25.27 seconds) and third in the 100 free (54.38).

Orcutt Academy sophomore Noemi Bravo-Guzman won the 100 butterfly in 58.29 as Cabiles finished in third.

Lomibao was fourth in the 500 free (5:33.33).

Bravo-Guzman finished second in the 100 backstroke (58.53).

The Warriors finished second in the 400 free relay (3:52.49), which was won by Tehachapi.

On the Righetti boys side, Natas Coats had a huge day, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle races.

The Warriors also won the 400 free relay, with Coats, Kristian Chen, Lucas Hsuing and Daniel Rodriguez completing the swim in 3:21.04.

Orcutt Academy's boys finished fourth in the 200 medley relay.

Coats won the 200 free in 1:45.54, ahead of Orcutt Academy's Mason Enthoven (1:48.62).

Orcutt Academy's Ryan Lacaste was second in the 200 IM (2:01.45).

Rodriguez was second in the 100 butterfly in 55.74 and Coats won the 500 free in 4:41.01, ahead of Enthoven's 4:49.47.

Lacaste went on to win the 100 backstroke in 55.10, with Rodriguez taking fourth.

Girls wrestling

Saints take league title

Santa Maria won its second straight league championship with a win at the finals Saturday.

Catalina Wilson took second place at 103 pounds for Santa Maria and Kiera Nartatez was second at 108 points.

Daisy Ramirez (fourth place, 108 pounds), Isela Velasquez (third, 113 pounds), Destiny Garcia (first, 123 pounds), Araceli Ramirez (second, 128 pounds), Lucia Santos (first, 133 pounds) and Maria Mendez (first, 139 pounds) also earned major points for the Saints.

Jennifer Lopez finished second at 145 pounds and Jasmine Herrera took second in the 152-pound weight class with Vanessa Zayas finishing third at 162 pounds.

Pioneer Valley finished second in the team standings with 77 points, Morro Bay was third with 51 points, Righetti was fourth (26) and Nipomo was fifth (24).

Softball

Righetti splits with Atascadero

Righetti beat Atascadero 9-4 in the first game Saturday and lost 18-8 in the second.

Jordyne Sarellano threw a complete game in the win as Abigail Salazar went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI. She was twice hit by a pitch. Sarellano went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.

Kyleigh Pischke was 2-for-3 with a double and Areanna Rivas went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

In the second game, Salazar finished 2-for-3 with three runs, three RBI and a triple.

Shelby Vincent also drove in three runs and went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double.