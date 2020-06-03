Righetti grad Danita Estorga perseveres through injuries, asthma at Biola

When it comes to her physical well-being, the fates have not always been kind to Danita Estorga.

Still, she has persevered.

Estorga was in the midst of her senior campaign during a decorated basketball career at Righetti High School when she suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team’s first league game.

Estorga took a redshirt season her first year at Biola University. After a solid first season of college basketball, Estorga was having a better second season when she suffered a shoulder injury.

“I was out most of the last half of the season,” she said. “(Team personnel) just didn’t want to aggravate the issue.

“I played the two games in our conference tournament. The shoulder is 100 percent healed now.”

The Eagles won in the first round of the PacWest Tournament and lost in the second. Estorga scored a combined 17 points in the two games.

Now, with team workouts scrapped in the wake of the NCAA in March canceling the rest of the 2020 spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Estorga is dealing with asthma as she works out on her own.

