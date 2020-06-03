Righetti grad Danita Estorga perseveres through injuries, asthma at Biola

When it comes to her physical well-being, the fates have not always been kind to Danita Estorga.
Still, she has persevered.
Estorga was in the midst of her senior campaign during a decorated basketball career at Righetti High School when she suffered a season-ending leg injury in the team’s first league game.
Estorga took a redshirt season her first year at Biola University. After a solid first season of college basketball, Estorga was having a better second season when she suffered a shoulder injury.
Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the c…
“I was out most of the last half of the season,” she said. “(Team personnel) just didn’t want to aggravate the issue.
“I played the two games in our conference tournament. The shoulder is 100 percent healed now.”
The Eagles won in the first round of the PacWest Tournament and lost in the second. Estorga scored a combined 17 points in the two games.
Now, with team workouts scrapped in the wake of the NCAA in March canceling the rest of the 2020 spring sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Estorga is dealing with asthma as she works out on her own.
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa…
“I’m at a high risk because of asthma,” Estorga said. “I have to be really cautious about where I’ve been going and how much has been going on outside.
“I’ve just been doing what I can inside. My aunt has a hoop, so I’ve been working out on that.”
Before she got hurt her sophomore season Estorga, at 10.7 points a game, led Biola in scoring.
She started the season by scoring in double figures in 10 straight games. Estorga began her sophomore campaign with a double-double then scored a career high 22 points against Cal State Dominguez Hills.
She finished first on the team in rebounds, at 6.2 a game. After scoring in double digits nine times her freshman year, including a season high 15 points against Cal State L.A., Estorga improved all her shooting percentage numbers the next season.
After an all-everything career at Righetti under coach Desiree Domingues (now Desiree Hitch), Estorga redshirted her first year at Biola.
She will be a junior in terms of eligibility next season
“Yes, definitely the redshirt year helped me adjust to college basketball,” the 6-foot-1 Estorga said.
“As a freshman, it helped me get into the college rhythm at a slower pace. I was able to see things more from a coach’s point of view. It helped as a player to see why coaches call certain things in the middle of a game.
“It helped me as a player transition to the pace at that level. It was definitely a growing year for me.”
Cooks put in a game-high 25 points. Roland scored 20. Stella Dulay scored 17 for crosstown rival Pioneer Valley, but the Roland-Cooks combo was a bit too much for the Panthers. The Warriors won, 58-51, at Pioneer Valley in January of 2012.
Estorga could play every position on the floor when she was at Righetti, and she has been doing a lot of the same at Biola.
“Every year I’ve switched positions,” she said. “This year I was the (center).”
After competing in the NAIA, Biola became an NCAA Division II program in 2019. The Eagles women’s basketball team had their first NCAA Division II campaign the 2019-20 season.
Estorga was home in the Santa Maria Valley now, taking online courses, once in-person classes were canceled.
“As soon as the news came out about (schools) going online, our campus decided to send everyone home,” she said.
Central Coast Classic: Hancock College softball star Zaiden Bakke's family was jolted by 2018 Camp Fire
“I think that, with all the free time I’ve had now, online courses are really easy. I’ve had a lot of time to focus on homework and studies.”
She is looking forward to returning to the La Habra-based Biola campus.
“I love the Biola campus, actually,” Estorga said. “It kind of reminds me of the Righetti-Orcutt area. It’s in a really nice area.
“It’s small enough so I don’t have to worry about driving my car to class. I can just walk everywhere.”
Estorga said, “With an extra year of eligibility, I’ve decided to have a double major/double minor. I’ll major in psychology and sociology, and minor in physical studies and coaching.”
After her time at Biola is done, “I’m hoping to find a way to play overseas,” Estorga said. “If that doesn’t work out, I want to go to law school and become a child advocate.”
DanitaEstorga1.JPG
DanitaEstorga2.JPG
DanitaEstorga3.JPG
DanitaEstorga4.JPG
DanitaEstorga5.JPG
DanitaEstorga6.JPG
DanitaEstorga7.JPG
DanitaEstorga8.JPG
DanitaEstorga9.JPG
062218RHSGBBCamp15.JPG
060817 Righetti graduation 08.jpg
040117 Kiwanis Basketball Spectacular 12.jpg
021017RHS20.jpg
021017RHS22.jpg
021017RHS23.jpg
021017RHS04.jpg
021017RHS06.jpg
021017RHS08.jpg
021017RHS14.jpg
021017RHS03.jpg
012417 Righetti AG g bb 02.jpg
010317 AG RHS g basketball 02.jpg
010317 AG RHS g basketball 08.jpg
123016 Mayfield Righetti g bb 04.jpg
122916 Atas RHS g basketball 03.jpg
122816 Half Moon Bay v Righetti 13.jpg
122816 Half Moon Bay v Righetti 13.jpg
122316 RHS vs Ventura GB 02.jpg
Estorga, Stephens named AOTW
110916 Righetti athletes sign 01.jpg
110916 Righetti athletes sign 02.jpg
Swoosh Basketball
Swoosh win in Vegas
040516 LCCN girls basketball 01.jpg
040516 LCCN girls basketball 02.jpg
022416 CabrilloRighetti 01.jpg
022416 CabrilloRighetti 02.jpg
RHSgirlsBBALL-2.jpg
021016 Mission RHS g basketball 3.jpg
012716 Righetti at Arroyo Grande 05.jpg
012716 Righetti at Arroyo Grande 06.jpg
Athletes of the Week
011516 RHSvsSJHS GB 05.jpg
011516 RHSvsSJHS GB 03.jpg
010616 AG RHS g basketball 02.jpg
010616 AG RHS g basketball 05.jpg
112515RHS GBB prev01.jpg
112515RHS GBB prev02.jpg
Righetti girls win at Fall League
1915 RHS PV GBB1.jpg
danitabiola.jpg
danitabiola2.jpg
Senior Spotlight Series: Profiles of area nominees for Athlete of the Year and Student Athlete of the Year
Our 'Senior Spotlight' series is aimed at highlighting senior student-athletes who have had their final year of high school disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The athletes featured here were their school's nominee for Athlete of the Year or Student Athlete of the Year for the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table's end-of-year banquet that has been canceled due to the outbreak.
Senior Spotlight: Pioneer Valley track and field standout Lauren Carandang set on attending UC San Diego before heading to medical school
Pioneer Valley High School senior Lauren Carandang had known for awhile that she would continue her education at either UC Berkeley or UC San …
UC Santa Barbara or UC Irvine? That was the decision Santa Maria High School senior Doris Nogales felt she had to make as far as where to cont…
The Nipomo High School Female Senior Athlete of the Year will not have to commute far for the next stop in her respective academic and athleti…
Senior Spotlight: After a string of bad luck, Jake Steels re-tools in the classroom, will attend Fresno State
Jake Steels seemed headed for an all-everything 2020 senior sports school year at Righetti High School.
Ayziah Simmons burst on to the Lompoc High School soccer scene as a freshman and quickly became a rising star. Trouble was, she was putting so…
Sophomore spotlight: Izzie Fraire sees final season at Hancock College upended by coronavirus pandemic
Swimming has been a big part of Hancock College sophomore Izzie Fraire’s life since she was a child. “I’ve been part of the Santa Maria Swim C…
Senior Spotlight: Inspired by an episode of Grey's Anatomy, St. Joseph tennis standout decides to study biology at UCSB
St. Joseph senior Janelle Brickey was all set to major in pre-earth science at UC Santa Barbara. Then, while watching an episode of a hit TV s…
Ernesto Gomez was a four-year track runner at Pioneer Valley and a varsity runner the last two - though his senior season, as everyone else’s …
For Valley Christian Academy senior Kathryn Eiler, there is a lot to like about Patrick Henry College. As far as Eiler is concerned, there is …
Since he was a fourth grader at Fairlawn Elementary School in Santa Maria, competitive running has been a big part of Jedric Callado's life. N…
Senior Spotlight: Lompoc soccer and volleyball standout Amy Bommersbach to follow in parents' footsteps
“The apple doesn’t fall from the tree,” may sound like a cliche, but Lompoc High School senior Amy Bommersbach has made her career choice beca…
After an illustrious high school aquatics career, “I will be playing (NCAA) Division I water polo,” said Santa Ynez senior Henry Allen.
Senior Spotlight: Christian Morin, with a big assist from his dad, thrived as a student, athlete at Pioneer Valley
Christian Morin carries at 3.96 GPA at Pioneer Valley. He played "the big three" football, basketball and baseball, during his time there.
Most successful athletes have at least one thing in common — remarkable peripheral vision. Cabrillo High School senior Antoinette Terrones has…
William Jin was a mainstay for an Orcutt Academy boys tennis team that made it to the CIF Central Section divisional semifinals last year and …
Senior Spotlight: Cabrillo's Jeremy Hicks may not be done with basketball just yet as he prepares to head to Azusa Pacific
Azusa Pacific, Jeremy Hicks decided, has several things going for it. Thus, that is where the Cabrillo High School senior Male Scholar Athlete…
Before his high school career at Santa Maria High School started, current SMHS senior Gilberto Mora set three goals for himself.
Cal Poly has a sound reputation as an agricultural school. Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg hopes to go into the agricultural field. She a…
When it came down to where she will continue her education and athletic career, Santa Ynez High School senior Quincy Valle was in decision-mak…
Senior Spotlight: St. Joseph's Richard Gonzalez caps off big senior wrestling season with state tournament appearance
St. Joseph senior Richard Gonzalez made sure his final high school year of wrestling would be his most fruitful one. The four-year high school…
As far as where to go to continue his education, Lompoc High School senior Oscar Rojas figured Yale had an unbeatable combination. “Ever since…
After playing four years of baseball at St. Joseph High School, the last two (well, counting a truncated senior season) on the varsity, Aden A…
Player of the Decade: We're looking for the top player of the last 10 seasons
The sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News is looking for the top football player from Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County over the last 10 seasons of high school ball.
See who our nominees are thus far.
Nick Kimball put together one of the most spectacular seasons by a wide receiver in Central Coast history in 2014.
Bradley Mickey led Arroyo Grande in receiving yards in 2015.
Every once in a while, a special type of player comes around.
The physical tailback known for his punishing running style once declared himself the 'YAC President' during his days at Lompoc High. He made …
In a lineup of the area's top football players of the past decade, Blake Truhitte will certainly stand out.
Player of the Decade: Ainuu Taua, our second nominee, dominated opposing offenses at a level rarely seen
Dominance on a football field is, at times, hard to see.
Tom Goossen, who coached Arroyo Grande's football team to a CIF Southern Section title in 2011, once said Seth Jacobs would probably be his te…
Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.
You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership.
When John Iribarren walked off the Righetti High School gridiron on a Thursday afternoon in late October of last year, he was unsure if his 59…
The score was tied at the 2:34 mark of the second overtime period of this 2017 title game when Santa Ynez freshman Emily Cunningham uncorked a…
For the third consecutive time, the Arroyo Grande girls water polo team was involved in a tight CIF Southern Section Division 4 championship g…
Cameron Walker had at least the most decorated career a Righetti High School basketball player has ever had. Walker was all-everything before …
The St. Joseph boys basketball team was riding high in 2016. Then along came No. 4 Playa del Rey St. Bernard and their dynamic senior point gu…
Six games in, the Santa Maria High School football team's 2017 season wasn't going very well. After a solid 2-1 start, the Saints had lost thr…
St. Joseph launched 36 shots in the 2011 Division 3 championship game of the CIF State Girls Basketball Tournament at Power Balance Pavilion i…
He was an All-Western State conference point guard during his freshman season, and Shane Carney’s Hancock College basketball career was rollin…
To get to the state capital to play for a state championship in 2011, the St. Joseph girls basketball team first had to get past the team that…
Central Coast Classic: St. Joseph girls win tight regional semi at Orange Lutheran en route to state title in 2011
The 2011 St. Joseph girls basketball team had state title aspirations. To get to the state title game, however, the Knights had to get to the …
Central Coast Classic: Righetti baseball wasn't sure what to expect after moving to the Central Section last season. They found out they certainly belonged in the top division.
The Righetti baseball team’s first playoff game in the CIF Central Section, in 2019, was a success. It was a success because Ryan Delgado gues…
As Santa Ynez doubles players Bianca Capasso and Kylie Petersen we’re waking off the court following a well-earned 6-4 win to complete a three…
Santa Maria High School boys soccer coach Al Garcia made his players a deal in 2005. Win a CIF Southern Section divisional championship and he…
The Hancock College men’s basketball team won the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Tournament in 1974. The Bull…
Hard-throwing Righetti senior right-hander Katie Chenault was the Santa Maria Times All-Area MVP in 2013, and she showed all of that when her …
Central Coast Classic: Santa Maria football's thrilling road win at South El Monte in CIF semifinals
In 2017, a Santa Maria football team qualified for a sectional divisional championship football game for the first time this century. To get t…
Current professional marathoner Jordan Hasay had a lot of huge moments when she ran for Mission College Prep High School. One of the biggest f…
As time was winding down in this 2001 third-round California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Cal playoff game at Hanco…
On July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna …
Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this…
In order for the Hancock College football team to earn its second consecutive bowl win, all Bulldogs quarterback Matt Garcia had to do was lit…
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a se…
Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figur…
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017. For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
It really was all about the finish for veteran Valley Christian Academy coach Stan Bickley's girls basketball team when they played for the CI…
Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in t…
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. T…
Mark. Brunell. The most successful NFL player from Santa Maria.
From the Vault: Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo and his journey all the way to the majors
The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2019 season a week from today with a home set against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time si…
If you grew up or lived in Santa Maria any time from the 1980s through the early 2000s you were more than likely aware that MLB star Robin Ven…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!