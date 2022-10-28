Tuesday, the No. 15 Tehachapi girls volleyball team traveled three hours north and took out a higher seed in the first round of the CIF Central Section Playoffs.

Thursday, Tehachapi traveled three hours south and did the same thing in the quarterfinals.

The Warriors from Tehachapi swept the No. 7 Warriors from Righetti 3-0 in the Division 4 quarters at Warrior Gym Thursday night. Set scores were 26-24, 26-24, 25-14.

Tuesday night, Tehachapi won 3-1 at No. 2 Bishop Union in the first round.

"We went three hours north Tuesday and three hours (west) today," Tehachapi coach Ashley Lantz said after her team advanced to the semis. Tehachapi, a small Kern County community "is right in the middle," between Bishop and Orcutt, Lantz said.

Tehachapi, 17-12, advanced to the semifinals. Righetti finished 19-10-1. Tehachapi swept through the South Yosemite Mountain League at 8-0 and will play at No. 3 Fresno Christian next Tuesday night in the semifinals. Righetti finished second in the Ocean League.

It didn't take long for Tehachapi to show Thursday night that its win at Bishop Union was no fluke. The visiting Warriors, a team with a good libero, Michelle Orellana, and tall, savvy hitters, grabbed a 5-1 lead in the first set on a three-point service run by Orellana.

In the first two sets, Tehachapi built sizable leads, Righetti rallied then Tehachapi pulled out a two-point win in both.

Righetti was never really in contention in the third set. An ace by Trista Dienfenderfer when she started her service series at 5-3 and another by Sophia Kendrick after she started her service possession with Tehachapi up 7-4 got the visitors on their way toward steadily pulling away.

"The toughest part about playing Righetti was that they had good middles," said Lantz. "But one liked to hit the ball one way. We told our players to stop her from hitting the ball that way and they did."

The match ended when 6-foot-3 Tehachapi middle blocker Annie Loken, displaying the deft touch she displayed all night, knocked a shot soft off the Righetti block and down for the point.

Tehachapi had leads of 18-13 in the first set and 10-4 in the second. The Warriors, with good defense by libero Victoria Salazar, steady mid-court hitting from Emma Olney and Kloe Kline and good hitting at the net from Kendra Daniels, gradually climbed back into contention both times.

However, the visitors made clutch plays at the end of the first set, and Righetti errors put an end to the second.. With the score 24-all in the opener, Dienfenderfer gave Tehachapi a side out and a 25-24 lead with a kill, then Orellana hit a strong shot that the Warriors couldn't return to end it.

Righetti knotted the second set score at 24-all when Tehachapi was called for a violation. But an Olney serve went long then, on the second Tehachapi set point, a shot by Daniels went long as well.

Both teams mixed stretches of good hitting with stretches of errors, but Tehachapi was the more steady team overall, and the visitors' taller front line players out-played their Righetti counterparts at the net.

The Righetti defense often scrambled to cover Tehachapi shots. Olney gave the home team several points with well-placed shots that landed untouched on the right side of the Tehachapi defense, but the visitors kept Olney from doing that as often as she did in Righetti's five-set win at home against No. 10 Tulare Western in the first round Tuesday night.

"Our players have good communication," Lantz said. "The older ones help out the younger, less experienced players so that helps a lot. We're losing nine seniors, so that's going to be tough."

Loken will be back. She is a sophomore. Diefenderfer and Orellana are seniors.

"We had a pretty off night, but the girls played hard," Righetti coach Chasity Lavata'i said afterward.

"It's been awhile since Righetti has been to the playoffs, so we're grateful for where we are. We played our best."

Prior to this year, Righetti's last playoff appearance was in 2019 when the Warriors lost 3-2 at No. 1 Fresno San Joaquin Memorial in the sectional finals.

Mission Prep 3, Nipomo 0

Mia Lundberg led the No. 14 Royals (15-16-1) past the No. 6 Titans (24-10-1) in a Division 3 quarterfinal.

Set scores were 25-11, 26-24, 25-16. Mission Prep ended Nipomo's 10-match winning streak and will play at No. 7 Santa Ynez in the semifinals next Tuesday night. Start time is tentatively set for 6 p.m.

Nipomo rolled through its Ocean League campaign 14-0 and dropped just two sets in league play. Mission Prep finished 5-9 in the Mountain League.

Santa Ynez 3, Bakersfield Garces 1

The Pirates moved into the Division 3 semis with a 25-15, 19-25, 25-10, 25-14 win against the Rams.

Santa Ynez moved to 17-17. Garces finished 12-18.

Girls tennis

Lompoc moves into semifinals

The Lompoc girls tennis team scored another upset win on the road Thursday and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 3 semifinals.

The No. 10 Braves won 6-3 at No. 2 Fresno Christian. Lompoc took four singles matches and two doubles matches.

Vera Ortiz, Rianna Stouppe, Emma White and Lois Soukup gave the Braves their singles points. Sofia Larios and Ava Velasco gave Lompoc its clinching point with a 6-2, 6-3 doubles win.

Lompoc will play at No. 3 Dinuba at 1 p.m. next Tuesday in the semifinals.

Nipomo advances too

The No. 12 Nipomo girls tennis team moved into the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs with a second straight 5-4 win at a higher seed, this time at No. 4 Kingsburg in the quarterfinals Thursday.

The Titans won at No. 5 Coalinga Tuesday. Nipomo will play at No. 1 Kerman in one semifinal next Tuesday at a time TBA.

No. 10 Lompoc, having also won at two higher seeds, No. 7 Paso Robles Tuesday and No. 2 Fresno Christian Thursday, will play at 1 p.m. next Tuesday at No. 3 Dinuba in the other Division 3 semifinal.

Nipomo and Lompoc both play in the Ocean League. Lompoc (16-2) won the Ocean League championship, going 14-0 in league matches.

In other quarterfinal action Thursday, No. 3 San Luis Obispo beat No. 6 Clovis West 8-1 and No. 4 Bakersfield Liberty defeated No. 5 Arroyo Grande in Division 1. No final score for the latter match was available.

No. 2 Templeton defeated No. 10 Bakersfield 6-3 in Division 2, and No. 11 Morro Bay edged No. 3 Stathmore 5-4 in Division 4.

Boys water polo

Ocean League Tournament

Nipomo defeated Cabrillo 10-6 in the championship game at the Pioneer Valley pool, and Pioneer Valley beat St. Joseph 9-7 in the third place game Thursday.

Nipomo (15-13 overall) and Cabrillo (12-8) both finished 8-2 in league games during the regular season. Pioneer Valley (15-12, 6-4) qualified for the playoffs for the first time in school history.

No details of the Ocean League Tournament championship game were available. In the third-place game, Victor Cambero led Pioneer Valley with three goals and two assists.

Adrian Eisner and Nickolas Limon tossed in three goals each for the Panthers. Juan Diaz had two assists, and Eisner and Limon had one each. Panthers goal keeper Luis Padilla made 10 saves.

Mountain League Tournament

Regular league front-runner Arroyo Grande beat the second-place team in the regular season, Santa Ynez, 19-5 in the championship game. No details were available.

Arroyo Grande (23-6 overall) went 12-0 in league games during the regular season.

Girls water polo

Mountain League Tournament

Arroyo Grande capped an unbeaten league campaign by beating Morro Bay 15-5 at Morro Bay in the championship game.

Ane Smith racked up three goals and three assists for the Eagles. Berkley Sinner tossed in a team-high five goals.

Natalie Whitfield and Eve Adamski scored two Arroyo Grande goals apiece. Sophie McGehee and Tessa Pettit each scored one.