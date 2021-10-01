Ryan Boivin did his part to keep Righetti in last week's game against Santa Fe Springs St. Paul.

For his efforts, Righetti fans have voted him Player of the Week.

Boivin rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors gave unbeaten St. Paul all it could handle in a 28-21 home loss on Sept. 24.

Boivin was one of four nominees this week. He landed 33% of the total votes cast over the last week, or 511 of the 1,529 total.

That was 80 votes ahead of the second-place finisher, Nipomo's Nick Milton, who garnered 28% of the votes cast, or 431 total votes.

St. Joseph's Carter Vargas was third in the voting with 21% (317) and Valley Christian's Jacob Sanders was fourth with 18% (270).

Boivin, a senior running back/linebacker, is the second Righetti player to earn a Player of the Week honor after quarterback Braden Claborn took the honor in week two.

Milton earned his nomination after the Titans beat San Luis Obispo 27-10 on Sept. 24. In that game, Nipomo trailed 10-6 at halftime but rallied as the Titan defense came up with four interceptions. Milton picked off two passes on his own.

Vargas topped 150 yards rushing in his season debut as the Knights beat San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s 28-27. Vargas broke away for a big 41-yard touchdown run in the win.

Sanders, who was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week on Sept. 27 and won the Player of the Week award earlier this season, had 269 yards rushing in a 64-24 win over Laguna Blanca. He also had a kick return touchdown and an interception.

Santa Maria's Jacob Nava won the award after the first week of play earlier this season. Claborn, Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava, VCA's Sanders and Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred have also won the award this season.

The Times thanks those who voted and participated in this week's contest. Check back next week for another edition of the Player of the Week.

Any Player of the Week nominees can be sent to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.

Girls golf

Orcutt Academy 229, Santa Maria 282

On Wednesday, Kariss Whitford led the Spartans with a score of 39 at Rancho Maria, earning medalist honors.

Orcutt Academy's Lauren McClung and Mellisa Burns both shot 45. The low score for Santa Maria was Natalie Gonzalez shooting a 48.

"This was Orcutt’s best team win ever and as coach I’m very proud of the girls and how they’ve improved," coach Jim McManus said.

The Spartans are now undefeated with a 6-0 record and Mission Prep in a pair of duals next week.

Righetti 244, Paso Robles 251

Jacquelyn Reynoso led Righetti to a win with a 45 on Thursday at Rancho Maria.

Paso Robles' Cece Martinez earned medalist honors with a 44.

The rest of the Righetti scorers were Grace Minetti (47), Cartlynn Sousa (48), Ari Martinez (51) and Zetta Bo Espinola (53).

San Luis Obispo 239, St. Joseph 252

The Tigers edged the Knights as Zan McGovern shot a 43 on Thursday.

Bella Aldridge led the Knights with a 44, followed by Kaitlyn Nunez (47), Annie Heybl (49), Macie Taylor (54) and Danielle Morroquin (58).

Santa Ynez 269, Lompoc 287.

Santa Ynez Pirates played a nine-hole match at La Purisima Thursday. Santa Ynez freshman Mackenzie Phelan was the medalist for the match with a 47.

Santa Ynez is now 10-6 overall and 3-3 in Channel League play.