Seniors at Righetti High School who have attained at 4.0 GPA or higher were celebrated by school staff and guidance professionals at a Top 50 Lunch Meeting and Celebration this week.
Students were treated to a lunch from Chick-fil-A and received information on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) program, as well as an upcoming 'Cash for College' event that is planned for Oct. 18.
The honorees also received information on the California Dream Act Application (CADAA) process that starts on Oct. 1. The FAFSA application window also opens on Saturday.
"It's important for our students to know that there's an entire team that is here to support them in achieving their goals,'' said College and Career Center Specialist Mandy McDonald.
The graduating seniors also received information on the extended hours for the College and Career Center and scholarship opportunities that are available to them.
"I was pleasantly surprised by the celebration and I really appreciated that we were being recognized for the hard work that we have put in over the last four years," student Daniela Relyea said.
Principal Ted Lyon, councilors, guidance technicians, school psychologists, the dean of student services and support staff were all on hand to inform students on the available support for graduates, and to recognize their hard work and accomplishments.