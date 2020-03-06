Righetti set to face high-powered Paloma Valley in regional semi

Righetti is the top seed in the Southern Cal regional of the CIF State Division III Girls Basketball Playoffs. Menifee Paloma Valley is seeded fourth.
Seed No. 4, however, looks loaded.
The top-seeded Warriors (24-4) will face the fourth-ranked Wildcats (32-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday night ina regional semifinal at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
Paloma Valley is ranked No. 56 in the state and 403rd nationally by maxpreps.com. Righetti's state ranking is 85 and its national ranking is 702.
The Wildcats won the Sunbelt League championship and took the CIF Southern Division 4AA title. The Warriors won the Mountain League championship and went out in the Central Section Division 1 semifinals.
"I have a couple of game films on them," Righetti coach Desiree Hitch said of the Wildcats.
"They have a solid guard that committed to Fresno State. She can shoot the 3 and drive. She has athletic teammates that surround her, too.
"They have several (capable) shooters on the team and they crash the boards hard. They appear to be bigger than we are."
That's saying something since the Warriors have six-foot Malia Cabigon at power forward and 5-10 Paityn Persson at center. Cabigon, at 12.8 points a game, and Persson, at nine, are the team's leading scorers. Alex Paquet averages just under nine points a game for Righetti.
The Wildcats, with two players who are listed at 5-10 and four more who are listed at 5-7 or taller, do have plenty of height.
Sydney Woodley, a 5-10 junior, averages a double-double a game for the Wildcats. She averages 15.5 points and 11.5 rebounds a game.
Woodley is the team's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer behind Mya Pierfax, a 5-9 junior who averages 16.7 points an outing. Trinitee Bradley, a 5-9 junior, averages a tad over nine points a game.
The Wildcats average an impressive 13 assists and 15 steals a game. The Warriors, averaging 13 steals and nine assists a game, are pretty good themselves in those departments.
Righetti point guard Natalie Garcia and the Warriors' other ball-handlers will go against a Wildcats squad that "runs a man defense, sometimes full court," said Hitch.
"They don't put a ton of pressure on in their press, but it's more so to just tire you out."
With the Wildcats running man, it figures that the Warriors' 3-point shooters will get some opportunities and Righetti has several players who can shoot the 3.
Getting the ball inside to Cabigon or Persson has been the most reliable play for Righetti, though, and the Paloma Valley defense figures to make that a challenge.
On offense, "They have several 3-point shooters and look to attack the paint. It doesn't seem like they work the ball inside very much," said Hitch.
Paloma Valley routed Righetti's Mountain League rival, No. 5 Mission Prep, 55-32 in the quarterfinals Thursday night. Righetti got past No. 8 Spring Valley Mount Miguel 68-63 in overtime.
The Matadors carried just seven players and never subbed. However, "I'm not surprised at all that their starting five held up as long as they did," said Hitch.
"I knew Mount Miguel was a solid team. They have four really good guards and I knew we would have to have a great defensive night in order to stop them."
Hitch said, "I knew Mount Miguel only played five players, so I knew they would be disciplined on defense and not foul. I also knew they would be well-conditioned. They were a really good team."
The Warriors withstood a 32-point night for Mount Miguel freshman point guard Jennifer Moreno, whose defense also gave the Warriors headaches.
"Moreno was the best point guard we have ever played against, by far," Hitch said. "She was a well-rounded player.
"I can't wait to see where she ends up playing after high school. It's hard to believe she is just a freshman!"