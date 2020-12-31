Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez makes state semis

One wrestler also had a stellar individual postseason. Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez earned league MVP honors and advanced to the state semifinals.

Mendez finished in fourth place at 108 pounds in the state tournament at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.

He was also the Mountain League champion at 108 pounds and won at the CIT meet at Morro Bay early in 2020.

+2 Dominic Mendez, Righetti's standout wrestler, grapples with distance training and distance learning The Righetti sophomore's goal before the 2019-20 season started was to place in the top eight at the 2020 CIF State Tournament. He did just that. Now what?

